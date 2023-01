Area Scores: Jan. 1

LEGACY BATTLES MINOT TO SPLIT

An exciting day of basketball took place at Legacy High School Saturday. First came an upset, with the Legacy girls basketball team taking down top-ranked Minot 73-72. Alyssa Eckroth swished a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds left in regulation to give the Sabers the win. The boys game between the two schools was an entertaining battle that resulted in a 79-72 win for the Magicians. In the photo above, Legacy senior Jaxon Kellog takes a shot over Minot's Darik Dissette during second half action Saturday afternoon. Looking on were Legacy's Jedidiah Derrick (13) and Minot's Landon Bedell. The box score from the girls game can be found on A7.