 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 4

  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTHERN SUN PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Overall

Rank Team;Pts.

1. Augustana (5);153

2. Bemidji State (4);145

3. Minnesota-Duluth;142

4. Minnesota State-Mankato (3);136

4. Sioux Falls (2);136

6. Winona State;109

7. Northern State;94

8. Wayne State;88

9. Minnesota State-Moorhead;72

10. U-Mary;71

11. Concordia-St. Paul;41

12. Minot State;36

People are also reading…

13. Southwest Minnesota State;26

14. Upper Iowa;25

North Division

Rank Team;Pts.

1. Bemidji State (6);36

2. Minnesota-Duluth (1);31

3. Northern State;24

4. U-Mary;19

4. Minnesota State-Moorhead;19

6. Concordia-St. Paul;10

7. Minot State;8

South Division

Rank Team;Pts.

1. Augustana (2);32

2. Minnesota State-Mankato (3);31

3. Sioux Falls (2);27

4. Winona State;21

5. Wayne State;19

6. Upper Iowa;10

7. Southwest Minnesota State;7

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 10, ROCHESTER 9 (10 INNINGS)

At Rochester, Minn.

Bismarck;110;003;202;1;--;10;9;1

Rochester;030;032;010;0;--;9;10;2

Joshua Alpough, Jake Lynch (6), Adolfo Iturralde (6), Justin Goldstein (9) and Garrett Macias; Jacob Smith, Justin Agnor (4), Cam Holycross (5), Sam Hanson (7), Jack Maruskin (8), Thaniel Trumper (8), Carson Revay (10) and Jaxson Edwards. W – Goldstein (4-4). L – Revay (2-1). HR – Bis: Kaiden Cardoso (4), Jackson Beaman 2 (5). Roc: Dario Gomez 2 (3), Carson Stevens (4).

Time of game: 4:00. Attendance: 1,044.

Highlights: Bis – Luke Glascoe R, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-for-5, RBI; Cardoso 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Macias 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Beaman 3-for-5. 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Adam Axtell 1-for-4, R, RBI; Reggie Williams 1-for-2, double, R; Khalid Collymore 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Goldstein 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. Roc – Theo Hardy 1-for-4, RBI; Brendan O’Sullivan 1-for-3, R, RBI; Gomez 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Will Asby 1-for-5; Stevens 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, RBI; Kyle Whitaker 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Nate Chester 1-for-4, 2 R; Menelik Israel 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Edwards RBI.

Records: Bismarck 9-17, Rochester 11-13.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;19-6;.760;--

Rockford;16-10;.615;3.5

Kenosha;12-14;.462;7.5

Battle Creek;11-14;.440;8

x-Kalamazoo;8-17;.320;11

Kokomo;6-19;.240;13

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;21-6;.778;--

Green Bay;13-12;.520;7

Lakeshore;13-12;.520;7

Wausau;13-12;.520;7

Fond du Lac;14-13;.519;7

Madison;7-19;.269;13.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;16-8;.667;--

La Crosse;12-12;.500;4

x-Duluth;11-13;.458;5

Waterloo;5-19;.208;11

Minnesota;0-12;.000;10

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;20-4;.833;--

x-St. Cloud;17-9;.654;4

Mankato;15-9;.625;5

Rochester;11-13;.458;9

Bismarck;9-17;.346;12

x-won first-half title

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Bismarck 10, Rochester 9, 10 innings

La Crosse 7, Willmar 6

Rockford 10, Kalamazoo 8

Wausau 8, Kenosha 6

Battle Creek 17, Fond du Lac 7

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Kokomo 3

Eau Claire 19, Waterloo 2

Traverse City 12, Green Bay 8

Mankato 2, St. Cloud 1

Madison 17, Lakeshore 7

Thursday, Aug. 4

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kokomo, first game

Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game

Rockford at Traverse City

Wausau at Lakeshore

Duluth at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

La Crosse at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Mankato at Willmar

Friday, Aug. 5

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Rockford at Traverse City

La Crosse at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Rochester

Mankato at Willmar

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Saturday, Aug. 6

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo, completion of suspended game

Willmar at Duluth

Lakeshore at Madison

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Rockford at Kenosha

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

La Crosse at Rochester

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Sunday, Aug. 7

Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Willmar at Duluth

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Madison at Lakeshore

Rochester at La Crosse

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Championship

Saturday, Aug. 13

Quad City (11-7) at Northern Arizona (14-4), 7:05 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News