Area Scores: Aug. 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTHERN SUN PRESEASON COACHES POLL
Overall
Rank Team;Pts.
1. Augustana (5);153
2. Bemidji State (4);145
3. Minnesota-Duluth;142
4. Minnesota State-Mankato (3);136
4. Sioux Falls (2);136
6. Winona State;109
7. Northern State;94
8. Wayne State;88
9. Minnesota State-Moorhead;72
10. U-Mary;71
11. Concordia-St. Paul;41
12. Minot State;36
13. Southwest Minnesota State;26
14. Upper Iowa;25
North Division
Rank Team;Pts.
1. Bemidji State (6);36
2. Minnesota-Duluth (1);31
3. Northern State;24
4. U-Mary;19
4. Minnesota State-Moorhead;19
6. Concordia-St. Paul;10
7. Minot State;8
South Division
Rank Team;Pts.
1. Augustana (2);32
2. Minnesota State-Mankato (3);31
3. Sioux Falls (2);27
4. Winona State;21
5. Wayne State;19
6. Upper Iowa;10
7. Southwest Minnesota State;7
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 10, ROCHESTER 9 (10 INNINGS)
At Rochester, Minn.
Bismarck;110;003;202;1;--;10;9;1
Rochester;030;032;010;0;--;9;10;2
Joshua Alpough, Jake Lynch (6), Adolfo Iturralde (6), Justin Goldstein (9) and Garrett Macias; Jacob Smith, Justin Agnor (4), Cam Holycross (5), Sam Hanson (7), Jack Maruskin (8), Thaniel Trumper (8), Carson Revay (10) and Jaxson Edwards. W – Goldstein (4-4). L – Revay (2-1). HR – Bis: Kaiden Cardoso (4), Jackson Beaman 2 (5). Roc: Dario Gomez 2 (3), Carson Stevens (4).
Time of game: 4:00. Attendance: 1,044.
Highlights: Bis – Luke Glascoe R, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-for-5, RBI; Cardoso 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Macias 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Beaman 3-for-5. 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Adam Axtell 1-for-4, R, RBI; Reggie Williams 1-for-2, double, R; Khalid Collymore 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Goldstein 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. Roc – Theo Hardy 1-for-4, RBI; Brendan O’Sullivan 1-for-3, R, RBI; Gomez 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Will Asby 1-for-5; Stevens 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, RBI; Kyle Whitaker 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Nate Chester 1-for-4, 2 R; Menelik Israel 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Edwards RBI.
Records: Bismarck 9-17, Rochester 11-13.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;19-6;.760;--
Rockford;16-10;.615;3.5
Kenosha;12-14;.462;7.5
Battle Creek;11-14;.440;8
x-Kalamazoo;8-17;.320;11
Kokomo;6-19;.240;13
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;21-6;.778;--
Green Bay;13-12;.520;7
Lakeshore;13-12;.520;7
Wausau;13-12;.520;7
Fond du Lac;14-13;.519;7
Madison;7-19;.269;13.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;16-8;.667;--
La Crosse;12-12;.500;4
x-Duluth;11-13;.458;5
Waterloo;5-19;.208;11
Minnesota;0-12;.000;10
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;20-4;.833;--
x-St. Cloud;17-9;.654;4
Mankato;15-9;.625;5
Rochester;11-13;.458;9
Bismarck;9-17;.346;12
x-won first-half title
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Bismarck 10, Rochester 9, 10 innings
La Crosse 7, Willmar 6
Rockford 10, Kalamazoo 8
Wausau 8, Kenosha 6
Battle Creek 17, Fond du Lac 7
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Kokomo 3
Eau Claire 19, Waterloo 2
Traverse City 12, Green Bay 8
Mankato 2, St. Cloud 1
Madison 17, Lakeshore 7
Thursday, Aug. 4
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo, first game
Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game
Rockford at Traverse City
Wausau at Lakeshore
Duluth at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
La Crosse at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Mankato at Willmar
Friday, Aug. 5
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Rockford at Traverse City
La Crosse at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Rochester
Mankato at Willmar
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Saturday, Aug. 6
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, completion of suspended game
Willmar at Duluth
Lakeshore at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Rockford at Kenosha
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
La Crosse at Rochester
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Sunday, Aug. 7
Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Willmar at Duluth
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Madison at Lakeshore
Rochester at La Crosse
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Championship
Saturday, Aug. 13
Quad City (11-7) at Northern Arizona (14-4), 7:05 p.m.