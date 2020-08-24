Area Scores: Aug. 25

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Bismarck Bull Moose 10, Bismarck Larks 6
At Municipal Ballpark
Bull Moose;031;000;213;--;10;15;1
Larks;001;020;030;--;6;3;4
Paxton Miller, Julio Acosta (5), Quentin Evers (8) and and Andrew Schaan. Reed Butz, Alec Battest (4), Brayden Koenig (7), Cal James (9) and Riley Schlimm. W—Acosta. L—Butz. Save—Evers.
Time of game: 3:14. Attendance: 564.
Records: Bismarck Bull Moose 12-29; Bismarck Larks 28-14.
MLS
Friday, August 21
D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1
FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie
Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 0
Saturday, August 22
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 0
Atlanta 2, Nashville 0
Miami 3, Orlando City 2
Real Salt Lake 4, Colorado 1
Sunday, August 23
Seattle 3, Portland 0
Monday, August 24
New York City FC 1, Columbus 0
Tuesday, August 25
New England at D.C. United, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 26
Nashville at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 28
Toronto FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 29
Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 30
Miami at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, September 1
Montreal at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2
Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 78, Minnesota 75
Los Angeles 84, Dallas 81
Phoenix 88, Washington 87
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
