Area Scores: Aug. 25
Area Scores: Aug. 25

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bismarck Bull Moose 10, Bismarck Larks 6

At Municipal Ballpark

Bull Moose;031;000;213;--;10;15;1

Larks;001;020;030;--;6;3;4

Paxton Miller, Julio Acosta (5), Quentin Evers (8) and and Andrew Schaan. Reed Butz, Alec Battest (4), Brayden Koenig (7), Cal James (9) and Riley Schlimm. W—Acosta. L—Butz. Save—Evers.

Time of game: 3:14. Attendance: 564.

Records: Bismarck Bull Moose 12-29; Bismarck Larks 28-14.

MLS

Friday, August 21

D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie

Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 0

Saturday, August 22

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Atlanta 2, Nashville 0

Miami 3, Orlando City 2

Real Salt Lake 4, Colorado 1

Sunday, August 23

Seattle 3, Portland 0

Monday, August 24

New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

Tuesday, August 25

New England at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26

Nashville at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 30

Miami at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 78, Minnesota 75

Los Angeles 84, Dallas 81

Phoenix 88, Washington 87

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

