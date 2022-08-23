 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

MANDAN 5, CENTURY 2

Singles

1. Jared Pitcher, Cen, def. Karter Hatzenbuhler 6-1, 6-1. 2. Brady Helbling, Man, def. Austin Walth 6-0, 6-1. 3. Charlie Holzer, Cen, def. Logan Miller 6-4, 6-3. 4. Ben Satrom, Man, def. Lucas DeRosier 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).

Doubles

1. Jared Christian-Rylan Bechtel, Man, def. Tyler Kleinjan 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4). 2. Anton Kozojed-Bradyn Bentz, Man, def. Bridger Sorenson-Mitch Deinstmann 6-1, 7-5. 3. Ryan Bitz-Dominic Kautzman, Man, def. Jaden Kleinjan-Andrew Davies 6-3, 6-4.

Records: Mandan 2-2; Century 1-3.

BISMARCK 4, JAMESTOWN 3

Singles

1. Tyler Wahl, Bis, def. Mason Lunzman 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Gabe Hanson, Bis, def. Kai Backen 7-6 (3), 6-2. 3. Luke LeFevre, James, def. Trystan Fernandez 7-5, 3-6, 10-4. 4. Aiden Ellertson, Bis, def. Kane Schmidt 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Max Fronk-Camron Anderson, James, def. Roger Karalus-Luke Nasland 6-2, 6-2. 2. Adam Sortland-Steve Schmitz, James, def. Beau Bitz-Ethan Wood 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. 3. Lennon Kulakoski-Landon Regstad, Bis, def. Ravi Bansal-Braxton Burkett 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

Records: Bismarck 1-0 West Region, 2-2 overall; Jamestown 0-1, 1-3.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

LEGACY 4, WILLISTON 0

At Williston

First half: 1. Legacy, Kamden Kooisman (Uriel Rivera), 14. 2. Legacy, Rivera (Benji Rodriguez), 16. 3. Legacy, Jacob Lelm (unassisted), 33.

Second half: 4. Legacy, Kooiman (Lelm), 62.

Goalkeeper saves: Williston – James Brenner 8-5 – 13. Legacy – Nate Olheiser 5-3 – 8; Liam Horner x-x – 2.

Yellow card: Legacy – Brady Weatherly.

Records: Legacy 2-1 West Region, 3-1 overall; Williston 0-3, 0-3.

