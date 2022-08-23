Area Scores: Aug. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
MANDAN 5, CENTURY 2
Singles
1. Jared Pitcher, Cen, def. Karter Hatzenbuhler 6-1, 6-1. 2. Brady Helbling, Man, def. Austin Walth 6-0, 6-1. 3. Charlie Holzer, Cen, def. Logan Miller 6-4, 6-3. 4. Ben Satrom, Man, def. Lucas DeRosier 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).
Doubles
1. Jared Christian-Rylan Bechtel, Man, def. Tyler Kleinjan 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4). 2. Anton Kozojed-Bradyn Bentz, Man, def. Bridger Sorenson-Mitch Deinstmann 6-1, 7-5. 3. Ryan Bitz-Dominic Kautzman, Man, def. Jaden Kleinjan-Andrew Davies 6-3, 6-4.
Records: Mandan 2-2; Century 1-3.
BISMARCK 4, JAMESTOWN 3
Singles
1. Tyler Wahl, Bis, def. Mason Lunzman 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Gabe Hanson, Bis, def. Kai Backen 7-6 (3), 6-2. 3. Luke LeFevre, James, def. Trystan Fernandez 7-5, 3-6, 10-4. 4. Aiden Ellertson, Bis, def. Kane Schmidt 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Max Fronk-Camron Anderson, James, def. Roger Karalus-Luke Nasland 6-2, 6-2. 2. Adam Sortland-Steve Schmitz, James, def. Beau Bitz-Ethan Wood 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. 3. Lennon Kulakoski-Landon Regstad, Bis, def. Ravi Bansal-Braxton Burkett 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.
Records: Bismarck 1-0 West Region, 2-2 overall; Jamestown 0-1, 1-3.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
LEGACY 4, WILLISTON 0
At Williston
First half: 1. Legacy, Kamden Kooisman (Uriel Rivera), 14. 2. Legacy, Rivera (Benji Rodriguez), 16. 3. Legacy, Jacob Lelm (unassisted), 33.
Second half: 4. Legacy, Kooiman (Lelm), 62.
Goalkeeper saves: Williston – James Brenner 8-5 – 13. Legacy – Nate Olheiser 5-3 – 8; Liam Horner x-x – 2.
Yellow card: Legacy – Brady Weatherly.
Records: Legacy 2-1 West Region, 3-1 overall; Williston 0-3, 0-3.
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
High school boys tennis
Bismarck 4, Jamestown 3
Fargo North 5, Valley City 4
Fargo South 9, Wahpeton 0
Grand Forks Central 7, Fargo Davies 2
Grand Forks Red River 9, Fargo Shanley 0
Mandan 5, Bismarck Century 2
Minot 7, Williston 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 9, West Fargo 0
High school boys soccer
Bismarck 0, Minot 0
Bismarck Legacy 4, Williston 0
Fargo Davies 7, Fargo North 1
Fargo Shanley 2, Fargo South 1
Grand Forks Red River 1, West Fargo 1
Jamestown 3, Dickinson 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Grand Forks Central 1