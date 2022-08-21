 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 22

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Century;2-0;6;3-0

Bismarck;2-0;6;2-2

Minot;1-1;3;3-1

Mandan;1-1;3;2-1

Legacy;1-1;3;2-1

Jamestown;1-1;3;1-1

Dickinson;0-2;0;0-3

Williston;0-2;0;0-2

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Minot at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.

Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Thursday, Aug. 25

Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Williston at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College women's soccer

North Dakota State 0, Southern 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News