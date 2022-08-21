Area Scores: Aug. 22

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Century;2-0;6;3-0
Bismarck;2-0;6;2-2
Minot;1-1;3;3-1
Mandan;1-1;3;2-1
Legacy;1-1;3;2-1
Jamestown;1-1;3;1-1
Dickinson;0-2;0;0-3
Williston;0-2;0;0-2
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Minot at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.
Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Williston at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College women's soccer
North Dakota State 0, Southern 0