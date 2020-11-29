 Skip to main content
area-scores, 11-30-20
agate

area-scores, 11-30-20

AREA SCORES

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;12;0;0;24

Minot;5;3;3;13

BOBCATS;4;6;0;8

Austin;3;3;1;7

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maryland;7;3;2;16

Johnstown;6;2;3;15

Maine;7;3;0;14

New Jersey;4;5;5;13

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;8;3;0;16

Shreveport;6;1;1;13

Odessa;4;5;0;8

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;3;1;5

Friday, Nov. 27

BOBCATS 5, Minot 1

Aberdeen 3, Austin 1

Maryland 2, Johnstown 1

Amarillo 3, Odessa 2

Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, OT

Saturday, Nov. 28

Minot 4, BOBCATS 3

Aberdeen 3, Austin 2

Maryland 4, Johnstown 3

Odessa 4, Amarillo 3

Shreveport 4, Lone Star 1

Sunday, Nov. 29

Johnstown 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Thursday, Dec. 3

Johnstown at Maine

Friday, Dec. 4

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Johnstown at Maine

New Jersey at Maryland

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Saturday, Dec. 5

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

NE Generals at Danbury

New Jersey at Maryland

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Dec. 6

NE Generals at Danbury

New Mexico at Lone Star

N.D. SCORES

Sunday

Men's Basketball

Creighton 69, N.D. State 58

Indiana-South Bend 84, Bellevue (Neb.) 79

Women's Basketball

Marquette 90, North Dakota 82

