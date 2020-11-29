area-scores, 11-30-20

AREA SCORES
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;12;0;0;24
Minot;5;3;3;13
BOBCATS;4;6;0;8
Austin;3;3;1;7
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maryland;7;3;2;16
Johnstown;6;2;3;15
Maine;7;3;0;14
New Jersey;4;5;5;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;8;3;0;16
Shreveport;6;1;1;13
Odessa;4;5;0;8
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;3;1;5
Friday, Nov. 27
BOBCATS 5, Minot 1
Aberdeen 3, Austin 1
Maryland 2, Johnstown 1
Amarillo 3, Odessa 2
Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, OT
Saturday, Nov. 28
Minot 4, BOBCATS 3
Aberdeen 3, Austin 2
Maryland 4, Johnstown 3
Odessa 4, Amarillo 3
Shreveport 4, Lone Star 1
Sunday, Nov. 29
Johnstown 3, New Jersey 2, SO
Thursday, Dec. 3
Johnstown at Maine
Friday, Dec. 4
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Johnstown at Maine
New Jersey at Maryland
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
Saturday, Dec. 5
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
NE Generals at Danbury
New Jersey at Maryland
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Dec. 6
NE Generals at Danbury
New Mexico at Lone Star
N.D. SCORES
Sunday
Men's Basketball
Creighton 69, N.D. State 58
Indiana-South Bend 84, Bellevue (Neb.) 79
Women's Basketball
Marquette 90, North Dakota 82
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!