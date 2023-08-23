HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
STATE POLLS
Class A
Rank Team;Record;Pts
1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (14);1-0;78
2. Kindred (2);1-0;63
3. Dickinson Trinity;1-0;37
4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;1-0;23
5. Central Cass;0-1;15
Also receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (1-0), Bowman County (1-0), Beulah (1-0), Bottineau (1-0), Oakes (1-0), Harvey-Wells County (1-0).
NINE-MAN
Rank Team;Record;Pts
1. New Salem-Almont (11);1-0;72
2. North Prairie (2);1-0;61
3. Sargent County;1-0;42
4. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;1-0;17
5. South Border;1-0;14
Also receiving votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (1-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (0-1), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (1) (1-0), Grant County-Flasher (1-0), Nelson County (1-0).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION PRESEASON POLL
Rank Team (first-place votes);Pts
1. Century (7);97
2. Jamestown (3);90
3. Bismarck;79
4. Legacy (1);76
5. St. Mary's;60
6. Minot;45
T-7. Dickinson;42
T-7. Williston;42
9. Mandan;39
10. Watford City;25
11. Turtle Mountain;10
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE 3, WILLISTON STATE 2
Bismarck State;25;24;25;24;15
Williston State;18;26;12;26;4
BISMARCK STATE: Kills -- Paige McAllister 11, Breena Sand 11, Caton Pearcy 8, Chelsa Krom 7, Emily DeGree 3, Brooke Haas 3, Asiah Gross 2, Piper Harris 1. Aces -- Staci Kempenich 3, Sand 3, McAllister 2, Pearcy 1. Assists -- Kempenich 18, Kayla Gibson 13, Harris 2. Digs -- Harris 24, Sand 20, Pearcy 18, Kempenich 11, Gibson 10, McAllister 5, DeGree 4, Krom 4, Haas 3. Blocks -- Krom 6, McAllister 2, Pearcy 1, DeGree 0.5, Sand 0.5.
WILLISTON STATE: No stats available.
Records: Bismarck State 5-0 overall, 1-0 Mon-Dak; Williston State 0-1 overall, 0-1 Mon-Dak.
MON-DAK STANDINGS
Team;Conference;Overall
Bismarck State;1-0;5-0
Lake Region State;1-0;5-1
Miles;0-0;3-2
Willison State;0-1;0-1
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-1;0-1
Dawson;0-0;2-3
NDSCS;0-0;1-4
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Bismarck State 3, Williston State 2
Lake Region State 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 0
NDSCS 3, Mayville State JV 2
Thursday, Aug. 24
Miles at MSU-Billings
Dawson at Northwest College
Friday, Aug. 25
Carroll College JV at Dawson
Rocky Mountain College JV at Dawson
Lake Region State at Casper College
Lake Region State at Laramie County
Saturday, Aug. 26
Williston State at Pima Tournament
Lake Region State at Casper Invitational
Wyoming All-Stars vs. Dawson
Sunday, Aug. 27
Dakota College-Bottineau at Jamestown JV
Miles at Jamestown JV
Monday, Aug. 28
Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.
Miles at Trinity Bible
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Dawson at Lake Region State
Miles at NDSCS
SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL
Rank Team;Pts
1 South Dakota (6);61
2. North Dakota State (2);54
3. Nebraska-Omaha (1);53
4. South Dakota State;39
5. North Dakota;34
6. Denver;30
7. Missouri-Kansas City;25
8. St. Thomas;16
9. Oral Roberts;12