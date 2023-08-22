COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MON-DAK STANDINGS
Team Mon-Dak Overall
Bismarck State College 0-0 4-0
Lake Region State 0-0 3-1
Dawson 0-0 2-2
Miles 0-0 2-2
Dakota College-Bottineau 0-0 0-0
Williston State 0-0 0-0
NDSCS 0-0 0-4
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Bismarck State College at Williston State
Lake Region State at Dakota College-Bottineau
Mayville State JV at NDSCS
N.D. SCORES
People are also reading…
TUESDAY
High school boys soccer
Bismarck 2, Dickinson 1
Bismarck Century 2, Williston 0
Bismarck Legacy 6, Mandan 0
Fargo Davies 2, West Fargo 0
Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo Sheyenne 1
Fargo South 2, Grand Forks Central 1
Grand Forks Red River 1, Fargo North 0
Minot 1, Jamestown 1