Area Scorelist:: Feb. 14
Area Scorelist:: Feb. 14

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 5, Denver 2

College men’s basketball

Dickinson State 67, Bellevue 65

MSU-Moorhead 89, University of Mary 60

North Dakota 85, South Dakota 76

Northern State 75, Minot State 64

Valley City State 74, Dakota State 63

College women’s basketball

Bellevue 67, Dickinson State 46

Dakota State 87, Valley City State 80

MSU-Moorhead 76, University of Mary 75

Minot State 65, Northern State 56

South Dakota 72, North Dakota 63

High school boys basketball

Bismarck St. Mary’s 84, Williston 43

Hazen 73, Beach 55

Hillsboro-Central Valley 63, Shiloh Christian 54

Linton-HMB 74, Herreid-Selby, S.D. 32

Lisbon 54, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 39

Turtle Mountain 77, Dickinson 75

High school girls basketball

Central Cass 79, Hankinson 44

Langdon Area 62, Rolla 18

Glen Ullin-Hebron 49, Bowman County 44

District 5 tournament

Consolation

Ellendale 43, Barnes County North 30

District 9 Tournament

Semifinals

Shiloh Christian 65, Standing Rock 23

Grant County 59, Flasher 43

District 10 tournament

Championship

Wilton-Wing 62, Center-Stanton 53

Region qualifiers

Garrison 64, Washburn 46

Central McLean 71, Max 25

District 11 Tournament

Championship

Rugby 53, Velva 44

Region qualifiers

Bottineau 60, Nedrose 33

Westhope-Newburg 72, Towner-Granville-Upham 55

High school boys hockey

Mandan 4, Hazen-Beulah 3

High school girls hockey

Bismarck 3, Grand Forks 1

