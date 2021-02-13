Area Scorelist:: Feb. 14

N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 5, Denver 2
College men’s basketball
Dickinson State 67, Bellevue 65
MSU-Moorhead 89, University of Mary 60
North Dakota 85, South Dakota 76
Northern State 75, Minot State 64
Valley City State 74, Dakota State 63
College women’s basketball
Bellevue 67, Dickinson State 46
Dakota State 87, Valley City State 80
MSU-Moorhead 76, University of Mary 75
Minot State 65, Northern State 56
South Dakota 72, North Dakota 63
High school boys basketball
Bismarck St. Mary’s 84, Williston 43
Hazen 73, Beach 55
Hillsboro-Central Valley 63, Shiloh Christian 54
Linton-HMB 74, Herreid-Selby, S.D. 32
Lisbon 54, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 39
Turtle Mountain 77, Dickinson 75
High school girls basketball
Central Cass 79, Hankinson 44
Langdon Area 62, Rolla 18
Glen Ullin-Hebron 49, Bowman County 44
District 5 tournament
Consolation
Ellendale 43, Barnes County North 30
District 9 Tournament
Semifinals
Shiloh Christian 65, Standing Rock 23
Grant County 59, Flasher 43
District 10 tournament
Championship
Wilton-Wing 62, Center-Stanton 53
Region qualifiers
Garrison 64, Washburn 46
Central McLean 71, Max 25
District 11 Tournament
Championship
Rugby 53, Velva 44
Region qualifiers
Bottineau 60, Nedrose 33
Westhope-Newburg 72, Towner-Granville-Upham 55
High school boys hockey
Mandan 4, Hazen-Beulah 3
High school girls hockey
Bismarck 3, Grand Forks 1