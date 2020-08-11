area-briefs, Wed, 8-12-20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

AREA BRIEFS

BOYS SOCCER

BHS EDGES CENTURY IN COACHES' POLL

Reigning state and conference champion Bismarck High School narrowly edged Century for the top spot in the West Region boys soccer coaches' preseason poll.

With three, Century drew the most first-place votes, but fell just short in points. Bismarck topped the forecast with 42 points to Century's 41. Legacy and Minot tied for third place with 35 points. Legacy garnered two first-place votes.

Century placed fifth in the 2019 state tournament. Minot and Mandan were the other state tournament qualifiers from the West Region.

Jamestown, ranked fifth, drew the other No. 1 vote. Mandan, Dickinson and Williston were ranked sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively. Dickinson is entering its first season of varsity soccer competition.

Action begins on Aug. 18. The regular season will consist only of regional matches.

The annual coaches' poll is conducted by Matt Mullally, Western Dakota Association executive secretary.

