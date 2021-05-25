area-briefs, Wed, 5-26-21

AREA BRIEFS

ANDERSON RESIGNS AS BHS COACH

Darrell Anderson, a Bismarck High School graduate, has resigned, concluding a long career as the school's boys cross country coach.

Anderson has coached cross country at BHS for 41 seasons. He won four state titles as the girls head coach and coached 13 state title-winning boys teams and 11 individual state champions.

He also was the Demons track coach for three decades, winning 14 state championships. In 2012 Anderson was honored as the national boys track coach of the year.

LEGACY BOYS SWIMMING COACH RESIGNS

Thomas Wheeling, who initiated the boys swimming program at Legacy High School, has resigned after six seasons.

He will remain as the head girls swimming and diving coach for the Sabers and continue in his capacity as program director for the Bismarck Aquastorm Swim Club.

Before starting the LHS swimming program, Wheeling coached in the Minot middle schools for eight years; at Century high school for a year as an assistant, and at Williston High School where he was the head girls swimming coach for two years and the head boys coach for a year.