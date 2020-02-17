You are the owner of this article.
area-briefs Tues 2-18-20

AREA BRIEFS

ASKVIG EARNS NSIC AWARD

University of Mary senior basketball player has been named the Northern Sun Conference's North Division women's basketball player of the week.

Askvig, a 6-foot-2 forward, Scored 47 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in two U-Mary victories last week. She scored 19 points with seven rebounds in a 72-60 win over Bemidji State and tallied 28 points with five rebounds as the Marauders defeated Minnesota-Crookston.

The player of the week award is Askvig's second of the season.

Other players of the week award winners for last week's games are Allie Pickrain of Winona State (women's South Division), Brandon Myer of Minnesota-Duluth (men's North Division), and Kelby Kramer of Minnesota State-Mankato (men's South Division).

