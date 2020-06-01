area-briefs, tues, 6-2-20

AREA BRIEFS
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
FLICKERTAILS TO BE BASED IN MANDAN
The Flickertails, one of three Northwoods League teams scheduled to open baseball action in mid-June, will be based in Mandan.
Two other two teams, the Bismarck Larks and the Bismarck Bull Moose, are based in Bismarck. Together, the three teams form a miniature league that will open play June 15 at Bismarck's Municipal Ballpark.
Each team will play 48 games against the other two clubs in the local pod, resulting in 72 total games, all in Bismarck. The season will wrap up Sept. 4.
"The Flickertails will be housed in Mandan, fed in Mandan and will proudly represent the Mandan community," Larks general manager John Bollinger was quoted as saying in a prepared release.
The Larks and Bull Moose will take the field as Bismarck teams.
Larks Smart Start guidelines have been developed for the safety of fans, players and employees amid the coronavirus outbreak. Those guidelines may be found at "larksbaseball.com."
GYMNASTICS
PUBLIC SCHOOLS NAME GYMNASTICS COACH
Rachel Johnson Krug has been named head gymnastics coach for the Bismarck public high schools. She has been an assistant in the tri-school gymnastics program the last three seasons.
Johnson Krug is a Bismarck native. She graduated from Bismarck High School where she competed in both high school and club programs.
She was an assistant coach for the combined BHS-Century program from 1990 to 1993. She then coached both club and high school teams in Kansas, Wisconsin and Minnesota before returning to Bismarck.
She reinstated the gymnastics program at Beaver Dam, Wis., and coached there for 10 years.
Johnson Krug holds a doctorate from North Dakota State University, a master's degree from Fort Hays (Kan.) State and a bachelor's degree from the University of Mary. She currently chairs the Athletic Training and Kinesiology Department at U-Mary.
GOLF
KELLER CARDS ACE AT O'LEARY
Using a pitching wedge, Steve Keller carded a hole in one Friday at Tom O'Leary Golf Course.
Keller aced the eighth hole, which was playing at 110 yards. Witnesses were Jake Ell, Kendall Kautz and Scott Stokel.
