area-briefs Tues, 11-17-20

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

WILLISTON SWIMMER EARNS TOP HONOR

Demi Peterson of Williston has been named the Powerade senior athlete of the year for girls swimming.

Peterson was the butterfly runner-up at last weekend's state meet.

Senior athletes of the year are chosen by the state coaches association.

The coaches association Subway coach of the year is Kathy Aspaas of Century. The Patriots won their sixth straight championship at the state meet.

