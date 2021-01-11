area-briefs Tues, 1-12-21

AREA BRIEFS

ENDERLIN, CENTRAL CASS

MAINTAIN POLL LEADS

The Enderlin boys and Central Cass girls maintained their No. 1 positions in this week's statewide media poll.

Enderlin was one of four teams to draw first-place votes in the boys poll. The Eagles topped eight ballots, followed by Grafton with seven, Four Winds-Minnewaukan with five and Langdon-Edmore-Munich with one.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan is ranked second, followed by Grafton, Dickinson Trinity and LEM. The top eight teams remained in the same positions they held last week.

Central Cass drew 15 of 21 No. 1 votes in the girls poll. The other six went to Kindred, which is ranked second. Grafton remained third as the top three teams went unchanged.

Carrington, which suffered two losses last week, dropped all the way from fourth to 10th. Trenton and Minot Our Redeemer's dropped out of the top 10 after losing games last week. That opened the door for Kenmare and Wilton-Wing to join the top 10.

The Class B polls are a service of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

U-MARY HOOPS GAMES CANCELED