area-briefs, Tu 9-1-20

CENTURY, ST. MARY'S TOP INITIAL POLL
Reigning champion Century and St. Mary's sit atop the first Class AAA and AA football poll of the season.
Century received 12 of the 16 first-place votes cast to earn the No. 1 AAA ranking. Runner-up Bismarck ranked first on two ballots, with West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo Shanley garnering the other No. 1 votes.
St. Mary's garnered 11 of 16 votes for No. 1 in the AA poll. Beulah, the AA runner-up in 2019, received one first-place vote while finishing second in the balloting. Defending state champion Hillsboro-Central Valley drew four first-place votes while placing third.
The weekly poll is a feature of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
BOBCATS DRAFT TWO DEFENSEMEN
The Bismarck Bobcats are two defensemen richer following Friday's North American Hockey League dispersal draft.
John Gormley and Hunter McDonald were chosen by the Bobcats in the draft, which was conducted to find homes for Corpus Christi and Kansas City players. Corpus Christi and Kansas City, formerly Topeka, elected to sit out the coming season due to coronavirus-related restrictions. They will return to the league in 2021-22.
"Yesterday we were lucky to add more pieces to our back end. With our lone returner Dawson Klein, (plus) tenders, draft picks and camp adds, we're very happy with how our defensive corps will be for the 2020-21 season," said Niko Kapetanovic, director of scouting for the Bobcats.
In 49 games with Topeka last season, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound Gormley had three goals an seven assists. Gormley was the No. 2 pick in the draft. He was scheduled to serve as a team captain for Kansas City during the coming season.
McDonald, who has committed to Rochester Polytechnic Institute, played in seven games for Corpus Christi at the end of last season after a 21-game stretch with Rochester, N.Y., of the National Collegiate Development Conference.
FLICKERTAILS BLAST BULL MOOSE
Winning pitcher Justin Janssen homered and knocked in three runs to help the Mandan Flickertails to a 13-5 victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose in Monday night Northwoods League action.
The Flickertails scored seven runs in the first three innings and were in command the rest of the way.
Tyler Keith rapped two hits and drove in four runs for the Flickertails. Robert Mattei pitched three innings of scoreless relief and knocked in two runs while scoring three times. A.J. Kostic logged three hits, plated two runs and scored twice.
Adam Axtell singled three times for the Bull Moose. Justin Goldstein and Kai Takahashi-Ho added two hits apiece.
The Flickertails broke and three-game losing streak and improved to 24-24. The Bull moose lost their third in a row and dipped to 14-32.
LEGACY MAKES COACHING CHANGE FOR GIRLS SOCCER
Mick Lenhardt, an assistant girls and boys soccer coach at Legacy High School, has been named a co-head coach for the coming season.
He will work alongside current head coach Logan Christensen.
Lenhardt has been an assistant coach in the Saber boys soccer program the last five years and has assisted with the girls team the last two seasons. Prior to joining Legacy's staff he coached soccer at Simle Middle School for six years.
A Bismarck native, Lenhardt began coaching soccer while still in high school. He is a special education teacher at Legacy. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota.
