area-briefs, Tu 9-1-20

"Yesterday we were lucky to add more pieces to our back end. With our lone returner Dawson Klein, (plus) tenders, draft picks and camp adds, we're very happy with how our defensive corps will be for the 2020-21 season," said Niko Kapetanovic, director of scouting for the Bobcats.

In 49 games with Topeka last season, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound Gormley had three goals an seven assists. Gormley was the No. 2 pick in the draft. He was scheduled to serve as a team captain for Kansas City during the coming season.

McDonald, who has committed to Rochester Polytechnic Institute, played in seven games for Corpus Christi at the end of last season after a 21-game stretch with Rochester, N.Y., of the National Collegiate Development Conference.

FLICKERTAILS BLAST BULL MOOSE

Winning pitcher Justin Janssen homered and knocked in three runs to help the Mandan Flickertails to a 13-5 victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose in Monday night Northwoods League action.

The Flickertails scored seven runs in the first three innings and were in command the rest of the way.