area-briefs, Tu, 4-7-20

SPORTS BRIEFS
NHL CONSIDERING PLAYING AT THE RALPH
No one knows when, let alone if, the National Hockey League would be able to resume a regular season or begin a playoff.
But one location that has been mentioned is the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.
According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the NHL and NHLPA have begun considering where the league could stage playoff or regular-season contests in the event the league is able to resume play.
And North Dakota is reportedly among the candidates.
The low population density of the area, the existence of the Ralph – among the best non-NHL facilities in the U.S. – and its history of staging big events like the World Juniors and the World Under-18s. Games would likely be held without fans.
Hotel availability and travel logistics would be possible challenges, along with whether or not the state would allow the games to be played.
Before play could resume, whether for regular-season on playoff games, both the league and the players association would have to agree to any resumption of play scenarios.
The league will discuss other possible sites this week.
RAPID CITY PITCHER SIGNS WITH MYSTICS
Logan Miller of Rapid City, S.D., has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Bismarck State College.
Miller, a left-handed pitcher, was an all-conference selection for Rapid City Stevens High School last year. He went 6-1 with a 1.44 ERA, which ranked among the top five in the state of South Dakota. He struck out 40 in 35 innings.
“We expect Logan to come in and compete for a rotation spot,” BSC coach Michael Keeran said in a prepared release. “We like how he competes and his confidence. Coming from a really good Legion program, post 320, we think the sky is the limit for Logan and this BSC program.”
