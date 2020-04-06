area-briefs, Tu, 4-7-20

SPORTS BRIEFS

NHL CONSIDERING PLAYING AT THE RALPH

No one knows when, let alone if, the National Hockey League would be able to resume a regular season or begin a playoff.

But one location that has been mentioned is the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the NHL and NHLPA have begun considering where the league could stage playoff or regular-season contests in the event the league is able to resume play.

And North Dakota is reportedly among the candidates.

The low population density of the area, the existence of the Ralph – among the best non-NHL facilities in the U.S. – and its history of staging big events like the World Juniors and the World Under-18s. Games would likely be held without fans.

Hotel availability and travel logistics would be possible challenges, along with whether or not the state would allow the games to be played.

Before play could resume, whether for regular-season on playoff games, both the league and the players association would have to agree to any resumption of play scenarios.