area-briefs, Tu, 12-8-20

AREA BRIEFS

HAWKS' LEE NAMED NSAA MVP

Senior wide receiver Jaret Lee of Dickinson State has been voted the most valuable offensive player in the North Star Athletic Association.

Lee was one of 10 Blue Hawk players named to the NSAA coaches' all-conference first team. Joining Lee on the offensive unit were sophomore running back Riley Linder, junior lineman Blade Miller, senior lineman Matt Dey and senior wide receiver Tyger Frye. DSU players named to the first team defensive unit were senior lineman Presley Pillati, freshman lineman Aaron Faletol and junior defensive back Javonte Oliphant. Sophomore Isaiah Klundt was named as a special teams player.

Junior linebacker Sal Avila of Valley City State was voted the most valuable defensive player.

Dickinson State coach Pete Stanton was named NSAA coach of the year. Stanton led the Hawks to a 9-0 record and their sixth consecutive league championship.

PINTO, FRISCH EARN HOCKEY HONORS

A pair of University of North Dakota players were honored as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced the season's first players of the week.