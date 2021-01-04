area-briefs, Tu, 1-5-21

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
NEW LEADERS EMERGE IN CLASS B POLLS
New leaders emerged in both the boys and girls Class B basketball polls this week.
Enderlin, fourth last week, sailed to the top of the boys poll by defeating Dickinson Trinity, which defeated last week's leader, Four Winds-Minnewaukan.
FW-M, Grafton and Trinity, 1-2-3 last week, now hold down the 2-3-4 positions.
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, not ranked last week, moved into the top 10 at No. 9.
Kindred, No. 1 in the girls poll last week, won twice last week, but still slipped to No. 2 behind Central Cass, which moved up from No. 2.
Four ranked teams absorbed losses last week. No. 3 Langdon-Edmore-Munich and No. 7 Shiloh Christian were beaten twice. LEM slipped from third to eighth and Shiloh fell out of the top 10.
No. 4 Linton-HMB an No. 8 Rugby lost once. Linton-HMB skidded from fourth to fifth and Rugby was bumped from the top 10.
The weekly statewide poll is a service of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
UND-UNO SERIES POSTPONED
Due to continuing COVID-19 issues, contact tracing and quarantining of athletes in the Nebraska-Omaha hockey program, the NCHC series scheduled this weekend between Omaha and North Dakota has been postponed.
Last week’s series between the two squads in Omaha was postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 29-30 at Baxter Arena.
This week’s series will be played Feb. 19-20 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.
Fans are asked to hold on to their tickets for this weekend as they will be valid for the February makeup dates.