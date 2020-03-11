area-briefs Thur 3-12-20

AREA BRIEFS

KEMMESAT RESIGNS AS SWIMMING COACH

Dennis Kemmesat has resigned his position as head boys swimming and diving coach at Century High School after 13 seasons.

Kemmesat coached state championship teams for five consecutive seasons, 2013-2017, and was named state boys swimming coach of the year in 2013.

His CHS teams placed second three times, including last week's runner-up finish behind Minot at the state meet in West Fargo.

BOBCATS GARNER WIN AT MINOT

The Bismarck Bobcats continue to be one of the hottest items on skates.

They took their show to Minot on Wednesday night, winning their fourth straight game, 4-1, against the archrival Minotauros. The Bobcats have won 11 of their last 14 games, and two of their losses have been in overtime.

Bismarck jumped away to a 2-0 first-period lead and never surrendered their advantage.

Sam Martel opened scoring just 2:50 into the game, beating Minot goalie Ben Garrity with an assist from Adam Stacho. Tim Piechowski converted on a power play at 17:14.