area-briefs Thur 3-12-20

AREA BRIEFS
KEMMESAT RESIGNS AS SWIMMING COACH
Dennis Kemmesat has resigned his position as head boys swimming and diving coach at Century High School after 13 seasons.
Kemmesat coached state championship teams for five consecutive seasons, 2013-2017, and was named state boys swimming coach of the year in 2013.
His CHS teams placed second three times, including last week's runner-up finish behind Minot at the state meet in West Fargo.
BOBCATS GARNER WIN AT MINOT
The Bismarck Bobcats continue to be one of the hottest items on skates.
They took their show to Minot on Wednesday night, winning their fourth straight game, 4-1, against the archrival Minotauros. The Bobcats have won 11 of their last 14 games, and two of their losses have been in overtime.
Bismarck jumped away to a 2-0 first-period lead and never surrendered their advantage.
Sam Martel opened scoring just 2:50 into the game, beating Minot goalie Ben Garrity with an assist from Adam Stacho. Tim Piechowski converted on a power play at 17:14.
Minot's Kevin Ness cut the deficit to 2-1 at 1:30 of the second period, but Austin Jouppi responded just under three minutes later, netting the Bobcats' second power-play goal.
Bismarck's Will Hillman tallied the only goal of the final 20 minutes, hitting an empty net at 17:55.
The Bobcats outshot their hosts 32-26. Both teams were whistled for six penalties, all minors.
With the victory, Bismarck stands 32-12-8 for 72 points, second in the NAHL Central Division. Minot dropped to 27-16-7 with 61 points.
Bismarck returns to the ice this weekend, visiting division-leading Aberdeen for a Friday-Saturday series.
DARRAS, DRESSLER AMONG
MISS BASKETBALL FINALISTS
Seven girls, including Lakyn Darras of Mandan and Alexis Dressler of Legacy have been named finalists for the North Dakota Miss Basketball award.
Other finalists are Allie Nelson of Minot, Kaity Hove of Trenton, Jessica Mertens of Devils Lake, Reile Payne of Fargo Shanley and Callie Ronningen of Langdon-Edmore-Munich.
Darras, a 5-foot-11-senior, has averaged 17.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals going into this week's state Class A tournament in Fargo.
Dressler, a 6-foot senior, takes a 12.5 scoring average into the state Class A tournament. She also averages 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Nelson, 5-10 senior, finished the season with averages of 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
Hove, a 5-7 senior, averaged 17.4 points, 9.1 rebounds 8.5 assists and 4.3 steals this season for Trenton, third in the state Class B tournament.
Mertens, a 5-9 senior, carries a 12.7 scoring average into the state Class A tournament. She averages 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.5 steals per game.
Payne, a 5-10 senior, enters the state Class A tournament averaging 20.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. In addition, she averages 3.5 assists and 6.2 steals.
Ronningen, a 5-11 senior, averaged 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for state Class B champion Langdon-EM. She averaged 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals.
KIHLE TO PLAY BASKETBALL AT BSC
Kayleen Kihle, a 5-foot-10 guard, has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Bismarck State College.
Kihle, who is from Columbus, played basketball for Burke Central, averaging 18 points and eight rebounds per game.
Mystics coach Marv Pedersen said with the graduation of several key players, Kihle is expected to make an immediate impact for BSC.
U-MARY SWIMMERS COMPETE AT NATIONALS
Andrea Lee placed 27th in the 1,000 freestyle and Breena Delegge took 34th in the 50 freestyle as competition began Wednesday at the NCAA Division II women's swimming and diving championships.
Lee swam a 10:25.54 in her opening event. She will race daily for the next three days. Today she and Victoria Murillo will swim in the 200 freestyle.
Delegge was clocked in 23.75 seconds, breaking the school record in the event. She will compete again Saturday in the 100 freestyle.
The meet continues through Saturday at Geneva, Ohio.