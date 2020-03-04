area-briefs Thur 3-5-20

AREA BRIEFS

NARBUVOL NAMED ATHLETE OF WEEK

Ida Narbuvoll's performance in the Northern Sun indoor championships has earned her a national award.

Narbuvoll, a University of Mary senior, was named the NCAA Division II women's track athlete of the week by the track and cross country coaches' association. She was previously recognized twice for Division II honors during the cross country season.

In U-Mary's run to a third straight NSIC women's indoor championship, Narbuvoll won the 5,000-meter run, the mile run and the 3,000-meter run. She set an NSIC record with her 9:31.37 clocking in the 3,000.

NDSU'S HARM PICKS UP WIN OVER GOPHERS

Mandan High School graduate Parker Harm, was the winning pitcher in North Dakota State University's 7-4 victory over the University of Minnesota on Tuesday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Twin Cities.

Harm, the fourth of five NDSU pitchers, worked two innings, surrendering a hit, walking none and striking out four. The win was his first decision of the spring.

The Bison improved to 6-7 with the victory.

