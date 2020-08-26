area-briefs Thur, 8-27-20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

AREA BRIEFS

LeMAR NAMED U-MARY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ASSISTANT

Brooke LeMar has been named women’s assistant basketball coach at the University of Mary.

The former North Dakota State all-conference player has played professionally overseas for four seasons and spent last season as the director of player development at California Baptist, a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Brooke to our university and basketball program,” said Marauders head coach Rick Neumann. “She has great ‘street cred’ as a decorated athlete in the NCAA Division I Summit League and as a multi-year successful career as a professional basketball player.

“When I first reached out to Brooke about our opening, I knew she was the perfect candidate. Her enthusiasm for all aspects of the job as well as her desire to return to North Dakota were very evident. She Zoomed with our players and before the meeting was over I had players texting me, saying “get her immediately.’”