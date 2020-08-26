area-briefs Thur, 8-27-20

AREA BRIEFS
LeMAR NAMED U-MARY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ASSISTANT
Brooke LeMar has been named women’s assistant basketball coach at the University of Mary.
The former North Dakota State all-conference player has played professionally overseas for four seasons and spent last season as the director of player development at California Baptist, a member of the Western Athletic Conference.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Brooke to our university and basketball program,” said Marauders head coach Rick Neumann. “She has great ‘street cred’ as a decorated athlete in the NCAA Division I Summit League and as a multi-year successful career as a professional basketball player.
“When I first reached out to Brooke about our opening, I knew she was the perfect candidate. Her enthusiasm for all aspects of the job as well as her desire to return to North Dakota were very evident. She Zoomed with our players and before the meeting was over I had players texting me, saying “get her immediately.’”
A McDonald’s All-American nominee as a high school athlete in California, LeMar started her college career at Southern Illinois and played 60 games for the Salukis before transferring to North Dakota State for her final two seasons, where she was the 2013-14 Summit League Newcomer of the Year and was twice named to the all-Summit team.
She played professionally in Denmark, Germany, Sweden and Australia.
BULL MOOSE WIN FIFTH STRAIGHT
The Bismarck Bull Moose won their fifth straight game, jumping on the Bismarck Larks for a 10-5 Northwoods League victory.
In the first three innings the Bull Moose jumped on Larks starting pitcher Blake Anderson for a 7-1 lead and never looked back.
Justin Goldstein worked the first seven innings for the Bull Moose, surrendering six hits and two runs. He struck out eight.
Dane Nakatsuka rapped three hits for the winners, scored a run and knocked in two. Jarrett Bickel logged two hits, scored twice and plated two runs. Trenton Duchscherer singled twice and added two RBIs.
Cole Hage and Brayden Koenig had two hits apiece for the Larks. Hage doubled twice, scored two runs and knocked in one.
The Bull Moose improved to 13-20 with the win. The Larks slipped to 28-15.
