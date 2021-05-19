area-briefs, Thur, 5-20-21

AREA BRIEFS

SEVEN MARAUDERS QUALIFY FOR NATIONALS

Seven University of Mary athletes, including four with top-five national qualifying standards, have made the cut for the NCAA Division II national track meet.

Senior Ida Narbuvoll and junior D'Andra Morris both advance to the national tournament ranked second in their events. Narbuvoll's time of 33:32.69 in the 10,000 meters places her second. Morris' leap of 43-5.2 is the second-best qualifying effort in the triple jump. Narbuvoll has also qualified in the 5,000 meters where she's ranked fifth in 16:03.40.

Senior Chriss-Ann Thomas ranks fourth in the 400 with a season best of 54.75. Freshman Elizabeth Acheson is the No. 5 qualifier in the 800 in 2:08.90

U-Mary's other qualifiers are sophomore Tereza Bolibruch (11th in the 100, 13.88), senior Lexus Lovan (11th in the long jump, 19-11.4) and junior Taylor Hestekin (14th in the 1,500, 4:26.66).

The three-day national meet is scheduled to begin May 27 at Allendale, Mich.

RUGBY ALL-STATER BOUND FOR BSC

Jaden Hamilton, a 6-foot-7 forward from Rugby, has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Bismarck State College.