area-briefs, Thur, 4-15-21

AREA BRIEFS

MON-DAK ATHLETES CITED

Dawson Perry of Miles Community College and Samantha Shumway of Lake region State College are the Mon-Dak Conference athletes of the week for baseball and softball, respectively.

Perry, a sophomore first baseman, went 10-for-12 last week with a double, triple and two home runs. He scored nine runs and knocked in 10.

Shumway, a sophomore center fielder, had 14 hits in four games and batted .875. She scored nine runs and drove in 10 with eight singles, four doubles and two home runs. In addition, she stole four bases.

UND FOOTBALL GAME CANCELED

The University of North Dakota's final football game of the spring season has been canceled.

UND was to have played at Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday, but Youngstown determined early Thursday that it could not play the game. The Missouri Valley Football Conference canceled the game, leaving UND with a 4-1 conference record.

UND will share the league title with Missouri State and the winner of Saturday's game between North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

