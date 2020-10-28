area-briefs, Thur, 10-29-20

AREA BRIEFS

Nine Bismarck soccer players all-state

Nine high school soccer players from Bismarck have earned positions on the North Dakota High School Coaches Association all-state team.

First-team selections included Rodrigue Mugisha and Mason Weigel of runner-up Bismarck, Gabriel Saah and T.J. Seidel of Legacy and Nikko Helderop of state champion Century.

Kenneth Brako and Kaiden Campbell of Century, Owen Haase of Bismarck and Lucas Weigel of Legacy were named to the second team.

Yonas Adams of Fargo Davies earned outstanding senior athlete honors. James Moe of West Fargo was chosen coach of the year.

Prairie West to re-open

Although Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan has been closed briefly, the course plans to re-open for play on Friday. Tee times are available through the weekend and into next week.

The course was closed Wednesday and will be today due to low temperatures.

Golfers should call 751-6171 to confirm there are available tee times due to changing hours of operation. A season closing date is yet to be determined.

