area-briefs Sun, 8-30-20

AREA BRIEFS
FONG CARDS ACE AT O'LEARY
Cecily Fong logged a hole in one Saturday at Tom O'Leary Golf Course while playing from the green tees.
She holed out with her driver on the 110-yard 12th hole while playing in the company of Cory Fong.
LARKS SWEEP BULL MOOSE
Cal James drove in two runs on a double in the bottom of the fifth to lift then Bismarck Larks to a 4-2 win over the Bismarck Bull Moose in the opening game of a Northwoods League doubleheader on Saturday at Municipal Ballpark.
The Bucks swept the twin bill with a 3-0 victory in the nightcap.
Dak Finley added an RBI single as the Larks scored three times in the fifth, snapping a 1-1 deadlock.
Reliever Kyle Leapaldt, a Bismarck State College sophomore from Carrington, picked up the win to improve to 2-0. Leapaldt allowed one run over three hits, walking none and striking out two.
Jayce Bailey tripled and scored a run for the Larks.
Quentin Evers and Jarrett Bickel drove in runs for the Bull Moose.
Cole Hage went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, scored a run and drove in one in the nightcap. Hage also picked up a save as three Larks hurlers combined one a four-hit shutout of the Bull Moose.
Carter Rost allowed one hit over the first three innings. Alec Battest (1-0) picked up the win with three shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out one. Hage allowed one hit in pitching the seventh.
The Bull Moose (14-31) are off today, while the Mandan Flickertails (23-23) face off with the Larks (31-15) at 12:35 p.m.
