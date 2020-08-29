 Skip to main content
area-briefs Sun, 8-30-20

The Bismarck Larks' Cal James dives toward home plate as Bismarck Bull Moose Catcher Trenton Duchscherer fields the ball durning the fifth inning of the opening game of Saturday's Northwoods League doubleheader. James was ruled safe on the play. The Larks won the opener 4-2.

AREA BRIEFS

FONG CARDS ACE AT O'LEARY

Cecily Fong logged a hole in one Saturday at Tom O'Leary Golf Course while playing from the green tees.

She holed out with her driver on the 110-yard 12th hole while playing in the company of Cory Fong.

LARKS SWEEP BULL MOOSE

Cal James drove in two runs on a double in the bottom of the fifth to lift then Bismarck Larks to a 4-2 win over the Bismarck Bull Moose in the opening game of a Northwoods League doubleheader on Saturday at Municipal Ballpark.

The Bucks swept the twin bill with a 3-0 victory in the nightcap.

Dak Finley added an RBI single as the Larks scored three times in the fifth, snapping a 1-1 deadlock.

Reliever Kyle Leapaldt, a Bismarck State College sophomore from Carrington, picked up the win to improve to 2-0. Leapaldt allowed one run over three hits, walking none and striking out two.

Jayce Bailey tripled and scored a run for the Larks.

Quentin Evers and Jarrett Bickel drove in runs for the Bull Moose.

Cole Hage went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, scored a run and drove in one in the nightcap. Hage also picked up a save as three Larks hurlers combined one a four-hit shutout of the Bull Moose.

Carter Rost allowed one hit over the first three innings. Alec Battest (1-0) picked up the win with three shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out one. Hage allowed one hit in pitching the seventh.

The Bull Moose (14-31) are off today, while the Mandan Flickertails (23-23) face off with the Larks (31-15) at 12:35 p.m.

