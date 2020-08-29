area-briefs Sun, 8-30-20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

AREA BRIEFS

FONG CARDS ACE AT O'LEARY

Cecily Fong logged a hole in one Saturday at Tom O'Leary Golf Course while playing from the green tees.

She holed out with her driver on the 110-yard 12th hole while playing in the company of Cory Fong.

LARKS SWEEP BULL MOOSE

Cal James drove in two runs on a double in the bottom of the fifth to lift then Bismarck Larks to a 4-2 win over the Bismarck Bull Moose in the opening game of a Northwoods League doubleheader on Saturday at Municipal Ballpark.

The Bucks swept the twin bill with a 3-0 victory in the nightcap.

Dak Finley added an RBI single as the Larks scored three times in the fifth, snapping a 1-1 deadlock.

Reliever Kyle Leapaldt, a Bismarck State College sophomore from Carrington, picked up the win to improve to 2-0. Leapaldt allowed one run over three hits, walking none and striking out two.

Jayce Bailey tripled and scored a run for the Larks.

Quentin Evers and Jarrett Bickel drove in runs for the Bull Moose.