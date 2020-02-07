area-briefs Sat, 2-8-20

U-MARY SKATERS REACH TOURNEY FINALS
The University of Mary hockey team will play for the championship in its league tournament.
With at 7-4 victory over Utah State University on Friday, the Marauders earned a shot at the Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League tournament championship. They will play Providence University of Great Falls, Mont., at 3:30 p.m. MST for the title.
With Friday's semifinal tied 1-1, the Marauders tallied three unanswered goals to take a permanent lead at 4-1.
Dalton Johnson and Seth Cushing scored two goals apiece for U-Mary, now 36-7. Logan Kraft, Matt Winkle, ande Phillip Silveria accounted for the other U-Mary goals. Austin Moser notched two goals for Utah State.
The Marauders built a 36-29 advantage in shots on net.
Providence advanced to the championship game with a 21-6 record.
LATE SUGE CARRIES BOBCATS TO WIN
The Bismarck Bobcats scored three times in the third period to defeat the Minnesota Wilderness 4-2 in NAHL action Friday at the VFW Sports Center.
Bismarck led 2-1 after two periods, but the Wilderness pulled even on a power-play goal by Tyler Watkins at 12:31 of the third period.
Adam Stacho gave the Bobcats the lead with a score at 16:38, and Bismarck clinched the win when Jack Conroy popped in an empty-net goal with 36 seconds to play.
Conroy and Carl Fish notched the first two Bobcat goals.
Goalie Andrew Miller made 24 stops for Bismarck to pick up the win. Isak Johansson made 22 stops for the Wilderness.
The Bobcats, 25-11-6, will square off with the visiting Wilderness, 20-19-3, in a rematch tonight at 7:15 p.m.
BSC'S STEVAHN NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Following a series of explosive performances during a 3-0 week, Bismarck State College forward Amber Stevahn has been named the Mon-Dak Conference's female basketball player of the week.
Stevahn, a six-foot sophomore, scored 103 points, grabbed 27 rebounds and handed out 12 assists in victories over Miles Community College, Dawson Community College and Williston State College.
During the week she also broke BSC's career scoring record for women.
Tate Bear of United Tribes, a 6-5 freshman forward earned male player of the week recognition. He scored 53 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as the Thunderbirds split two games.
BSC ADDS FARGO PITCHER-OUTFIELDER
Caden Headlee, of Fargo North has signed a letter of intent to enroll at and play baseball for Bismarck State College.
Headlee is an outfielder and left-handed pitcher who played for the Fargo Post 2 American Legion World Series runner-up team.
Last spring he was a .300-plus hitter for Fargo North and logged a 2.40 ERA on the mound. He was the starting center fielder for the Post 2 Legion baseball team.
Coach Michael Keeran says he expects Headlee to help the Mystics both as a position player and pitcher.
"Headlee is a winner and has played on a lot of winning teams," Keeran was quoted as saying in a prepared release. "... He is a good athlete, and can play the outfield very well. ... He could also help us on the mound, being a left-handed guy and a competitor."