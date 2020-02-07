area-briefs Sat, 2-8-20

U-MARY SKATERS REACH TOURNEY FINALS

The University of Mary hockey team will play for the championship in its league tournament.

With at 7-4 victory over Utah State University on Friday, the Marauders earned a shot at the Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League tournament championship. They will play Providence University of Great Falls, Mont., at 3:30 p.m. MST for the title.

With Friday's semifinal tied 1-1, the Marauders tallied three unanswered goals to take a permanent lead at 4-1.

Dalton Johnson and Seth Cushing scored two goals apiece for U-Mary, now 36-7. Logan Kraft, Matt Winkle, ande Phillip Silveria accounted for the other U-Mary goals. Austin Moser notched two goals for Utah State.

The Marauders built a 36-29 advantage in shots on net.

Providence advanced to the championship game with a 21-6 record.

LATE SUGE CARRIES BOBCATS TO WIN

The Bismarck Bobcats scored three times in the third period to defeat the Minnesota Wilderness 4-2 in NAHL action Friday at the VFW Sports Center.