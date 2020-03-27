area-briefs, Sat, 3-28-20

DEVILS LAKE'S NELSON NAMED MR. BASKETBALL
Grant Nelson, a 6-foot-9 senior, has become Devils Lake's second Mr. Basketball.
Nelson averaged 24.6 points, 18.3 rebounds and 5.7 blocked shots per game for the Firebirds, who finished with a 14-12 record and qualified for the state Class A tournament.
Nelson garnered 13 first-place votes in the Mr. Basketball balloting, which uses a 5-3-1 scoring scale.
Boden Skunberg, a 6-5 senior from Jamestown, named state Gatorade Player of the Year earlier in the week, was second with 70 points and seven first-place votes. Carson Henningsgard, a 6-2 senior from Hillsboro-Central Valley, received three first-place votes and placed third with 36 points.
Other finalists were Jaxon Gunville of Minot High School, Cole Myers of Richland, Jaden Mitzel of Shiloh Christian School and Elijah Klein of Mandan.
The only previous Mr. Basketball winner from Devils Lake was Travis Mertens in 2006.
Selection of Mr. Basketball is conducted annually by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
GRINA RESIGNS FROM COACHING POSITION
Linda Grina, whose association with Bismarck Public Schools gymnastics dates back to 1996, has resigned from her head coaching position.
Grina has been head coach for the public high school teams since 2015. She was named West Region and state coach of the year in 2017. Previously she served as an assistant to Curt Sherbrooke. She also worked at the Bismarck Gymnastics Academy from 1992 to 2017.
During her coaching career with the public high schools, teams won five state team championships, Century in 1999 and 2000 and Bismarck in 2001, 2002 and 2003. Ten Bismarck teams were runners-up -- Bismarck five times, Century four and Legacy once.
Over the last 24 seasons, Grina coached 12 state champions, eight from BHS and four from Century.
PEBBLE CREEK DRIVING RANGE TO OPEN
The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District will open the Pebble Creek Golf Course driving range today. Driving range hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
Sanitizing and spacing procedures are in effect.
Reservations must be made in advance by calling 223-3600. The golf shop remains closed to the public.
