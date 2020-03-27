area-briefs, Sat, 3-28-20

Grina has been head coach for the public high school teams since 2015. She was named West Region and state coach of the year in 2017. Previously she served as an assistant to Curt Sherbrooke. She also worked at the Bismarck Gymnastics Academy from 1992 to 2017.

During her coaching career with the public high schools, teams won five state team championships, Century in 1999 and 2000 and Bismarck in 2001, 2002 and 2003. Ten Bismarck teams were runners-up -- Bismarck five times, Century four and Legacy once.

Over the last 24 seasons, Grina coached 12 state champions, eight from BHS and four from Century.

PEBBLE CREEK DRIVING RANGE TO OPEN

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District will open the Pebble Creek Golf Course driving range today. Driving range hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Sanitizing and spacing procedures are in effect.

Reservations must be made in advance by calling 223-3600. The golf shop remains closed to the public.

