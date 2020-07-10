area-briefs Sat, 7-11-20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

AREA BRIEFS

LARKS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT

The Bismarck Larks lashed 14 hits to win their fourth straight game, downing the Mandan Flickertails 8-3 in Northwoods League action Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Bismarck, now 11-5, scored twice in the first, second, seventh and ninth innings.

Jaxon Rosencranz had a big night for the Larks with a two-run, ninth-inning home run, three singles and four RBIs. Wyatt Ulrich also banged out four hits, including a triple. He scored three times. Brant Schaffitzel added three hits to the Bismarck total.

Ben Rushing homered and singled for the Flickertails, now 12-6.

Reliever Colby Childs capped off a strong Larks effort by striking out the side in the ninth inning.

STATE COACHES CONVENTION CANCELED

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association's executive board has voted to cancel its 2020 state convention.

Scheduled for the Baymont in Mandan, the gathering was to begin a four-day run on July 27.