area-briefs Sat, 7-11-20

AREA BRIEFS
LARKS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT
The Bismarck Larks lashed 14 hits to win their fourth straight game, downing the Mandan Flickertails 8-3 in Northwoods League action Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.
Bismarck, now 11-5, scored twice in the first, second, seventh and ninth innings.
Jaxon Rosencranz had a big night for the Larks with a two-run, ninth-inning home run, three singles and four RBIs. Wyatt Ulrich also banged out four hits, including a triple. He scored three times. Brant Schaffitzel added three hits to the Bismarck total.
Ben Rushing homered and singled for the Flickertails, now 12-6.
Reliever Colby Childs capped off a strong Larks effort by striking out the side in the ninth inning.
STATE COACHES CONVENTION CANCELED
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association's executive board has voted to cancel its 2020 state convention.
Scheduled for the Baymont in Mandan, the gathering was to begin a four-day run on July 27.
According to the NDHSCA's prepared release, state and county health officials strongly urged the coaches to forego the convention.
The 2021 convention is scheduled for Fargo, beginning on July 19.
BSC ATHLETES EARN ACADEMIC HONORS
Nineteen Bismarck State College athletes have earned academic All-American honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Five Mystics were named first team award winners, an honor that requires a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. They are Emma Fricke, Lauren Koski, Bailee Otterness, Trey Rogers, and Amber Stevahn.
Named to the second team (3.80-3.99 GPA) were Brenna Hoger, Tanner Huber and Brandt Kolpack. Earning third team (3.60-3.79) recognition were Hart Andes, Sydney Andersen, Cobe Begger, Ryan Bourassa, Devon Farrell, Andrew Lalum, Reece Lysack, Courtney Olson, Dawson Penticoff, Connor Seefeld and Thomas Wellen.
