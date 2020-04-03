area-briefs Sat, 4-4-20

AREA BRIEFS

BSC SIGNS HETTINGER FOR SOFTBALL

Bismarck High School first baseman Samantha Hettinger has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Bismarck State College.

Hettinger, a BHS senior, has played on three West Region championship teams and two state Class A runner-up teams.

BSC coach Thai Haggin said she expects to play Hettinger at multiple positions.

NDSU'S SOX PICKS LSU

North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox will play for national champion LSU next season, if there is one.

The two-time All-American will be eligible immediately after earning his degree from NDSU. Cox has been a key player on the last three Bison FCS national championship teams. Cox will have one season of eligibility at LSU.

Last season, the Kansas City, Mo., native had 92 tackles and 5.5 sacks for the Bison. Cox played three seasons at NDSU and was in Fargo for four years. He redshirted his first season.

LSU has a major need at linebacker. Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips declared early for the NFL draft. Queen is expected to be a first-round pick in this month’s draft.