area-briefs Sat, 11-14-20

“Mo continues our Fargo Shanley to U-Mary pipeline. We’ve had a Deacon on the roster for as long as I can remember. Mo’s best basketball is in front of as she continues to develop,” Neumann said. “Her physicality and athleticism are what stand out when you watch her play. She’s an aggressive defender who dominate the glass. As her skill develops she will be a valuable contributor.”

Hasz, a 6-0 wing, has scored 1,699 points at Pine City (Minn.) High School. Last season she averaged 17 points, six rebounds and two assists per game. Both of her parents are former athletes at Mayville State.

“Ellie has the complete package as a player. At 6 feet tall, we love her size on the perimeter. She can get to the basket, post up, and knock down the 3,” Neumann said. “Ellie continues a recent trend of highly-rated Minnesota athletes committing to our program

Rozell, a 6-2 post from Redfield, S.D., averaged 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.1 assists last season.

“Addie has great athleticism and a tremendous skill set at 6-2. She can run and handle and shoot the 3. She will remind our fans of the great collection of recent Marauders post players Gabbie Bohl, Cassie Askvig and Lexie Schneider,” Neumann said. “She will have immediate opportunities to showcase her talents for Marauders fans.”