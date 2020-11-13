area-briefs Sat, 11-14-20

CENTURY’S FITTERER SIGNS WITH U-MARY
Century’s Julia Fitterer, Moriku Hakim of Fargo Shanley along with Ellie Hasz, Addison Rozell and Ryleigh Wacha of Fargo Davies have signed with the University of Mary women’s basketball team.
“We are extremely excited about this signing class,” said Neumann. “Recruiting scholar-athletes in the middle of a pandemic was extremely challenging. I feel it’s a testament to our staff and our university that we are able to sign five talented young women from three states. A special thank you goes out to former assistant coach Adam Jacobson, who served as our recruiting coordinator for much of this past recruiting cycle.”
Fitterer, a 5-foot-10 win, averaged 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in helping Century to a 21-4 record last season. She has earned all-state honors in basketball and volleyball at Century.
“Julia is a winner. She has been a member of multiple state volleyball and basketball championships competing for Century. Coaches Ron Metz and Kenyon Wingenbach do a tremendous job of creating a winning culture built on competition,” Neumann said. “Julia will come into our program knowing what it takes to be a successful college athlete. She’s an all-state athlete with a great skill set.”
Hakim, a 6-2 post, averaged 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 block as a junior for the Deacons.
“Mo continues our Fargo Shanley to U-Mary pipeline. We’ve had a Deacon on the roster for as long as I can remember. Mo’s best basketball is in front of as she continues to develop,” Neumann said. “Her physicality and athleticism are what stand out when you watch her play. She’s an aggressive defender who dominate the glass. As her skill develops she will be a valuable contributor.”
Hasz, a 6-0 wing, has scored 1,699 points at Pine City (Minn.) High School. Last season she averaged 17 points, six rebounds and two assists per game. Both of her parents are former athletes at Mayville State.
“Ellie has the complete package as a player. At 6 feet tall, we love her size on the perimeter. She can get to the basket, post up, and knock down the 3,” Neumann said. “Ellie continues a recent trend of highly-rated Minnesota athletes committing to our program
Rozell, a 6-2 post from Redfield, S.D., averaged 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.1 assists last season.
“Addie has great athleticism and a tremendous skill set at 6-2. She can run and handle and shoot the 3. She will remind our fans of the great collection of recent Marauders post players Gabbie Bohl, Cassie Askvig and Lexie Schneider,” Neumann said. “She will have immediate opportunities to showcase her talents for Marauders fans.”
Wacha, a 5-10 guard, averaged 14.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season for Davies. She also has excelled in cross country and track and field for the Eagles.
“Ryleigh is combo guard with a versatile skill set. She played the point guard for Fargo Davies yet also set a Davies record for total rebounds in a season,” Neumann said. “She is explosive off the dribble and has the ability to post up smaller opponents as well. She received fantastic high school coaching from North Dakota legend Tim Jacobson. Ryleigh is an all-state athlete who should be an instant impact player for us.”
FOOTBALL AWARDS
Andrew Leingang of state champion Century was named the Class AAA senior athlete of the year. Ron Wingenbach of the Patriots was named the state coach of the year after the Patriots defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 34-0 in the state title game on Friday night at the Fargodome.
Cullen Curl of St. Mary’s was named the Class AA football senior athlete of the year and Dan Smrekar of the Saints was named the state coach of the year. St. Mary’s defeated Beulah 17-7 for the state title on Friday at the Dakota Bowl.
Simon Romfo of state champion Langdon-Edmore-Munich was named the Class A senior athlete of the year. The Cardinals’ Josh Kriovarchka was named the state coach of the year. The Cardinals won their third consecutive Dakota Bowl title on Friday with a 42-28 win over Lisbon.
Lucas Schumacher of state champion Linton-HMB was named the nine-man senior athlete of the year. Sandy Laxdal of runner-up Cavalier was named the state coach of the year. The Lions defeated the Tornadoes 32-24 in the Dakota Bowl on Friday.
