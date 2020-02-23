area-briefs Mon 2-24-20

AREA BRIEFS

BSC WOMEN BLAST DAWSON

Courtney Olson and Amber Stevahn scored 23 points apiece as Bismarck State College closed out regular-season play with a 91-76 victory over visiting Dawson Community College on Sunday.

Trae Murray with 15 points and McKenzie Johnson with 12 also reached double figures for the winning Mystics, who stand 26-4, 1-2 in the Mon-Dak Conference.

Tamiya Frances scored a game-high 27 points for Dawson, now 15-16 on the season and 7-7 in conference play.

MILES CITY SHARPSHOOTERS DOWN UNITED TRIBES

Miles City Community College was on target on Sunday.

The visiting Pioneers shot 54 percent from the field, including 58 percent on 3-pointers, to claim a 122-102 road victory at United Tribes.

Akeemis Williams led the way with six as Dawson connected for 10 3-pointers. He and teammate A.K. finished with 24 points apiece.

United Tribes connected at just a 36 percent pace, but Nick Jiles was sizzling hot with 41 points. He hit 12 of 22 shots, three of them 3-pointers, and popped in 14 free throws.