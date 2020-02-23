You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
area-briefs Mon 2-24-20

area-briefs Mon 2-24-20

AREA BRIEFS

BSC WOMEN BLAST DAWSON

Courtney Olson and Amber Stevahn scored 23 points apiece as Bismarck State College closed out regular-season play with a 91-76 victory over visiting Dawson Community College on Sunday.

Trae Murray with 15 points and McKenzie Johnson with 12 also reached double figures for the winning Mystics, who stand 26-4, 1-2 in the Mon-Dak Conference.

Tamiya Frances scored a game-high 27 points for Dawson, now 15-16 on the season and 7-7 in conference play.

MILES CITY SHARPSHOOTERS DOWN UNITED TRIBES

Miles City Community College was on target on Sunday.

The visiting Pioneers shot 54 percent from the field, including 58 percent on 3-pointers, to claim a 122-102 road victory at United Tribes.

Akeemis Williams led the way with six as Dawson connected for 10 3-pointers. He and teammate A.K. finished with 24 points apiece.

United Tribes connected at just a 36 percent pace, but Nick Jiles was sizzling hot with 41 points. He hit 12 of 22 shots, three of them 3-pointers, and popped in 14 free throws.

Miles CC upped its record to 18-12, 10-4 in Mon-Dak Conference play. United Tribes slipped to 10-17, 4-10 in the league.

The United Tribes women trimmed Miles CC 73-63.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tayler Kopp
Bismarck Obituaries

Tayler Kopp

Tayler Anne Kopp passed away in the early hours of Feb. 14, 2020, following a swift but severe illness. Doctors delivered son MacKinnon Tayler…

Chad Neumiller
Bismarck Obituaries

Chad Neumiller

Chad Neumiller, 38, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 14, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck with his loving wife by his side.

Donald Magstadt
Bismarck Obituaries

Donald Magstadt

Donald (Don) D. Magstadt, 66, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Feb. 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News