area-briefs, Mon, 7-26-21

LARKS BLANKED BY WATERLOO

Right-handers Michael Mitchell and Nolan Santos held the Bismarck Larks to four hits as Waterloo posted a 5-0 Northwoods League baseball victory Sunday at Municipal Ballpark.

Mitchell, 6-foot-5, 225-pounder, limited the Larks to three hits in his five innings of work while walking on and striking out eight. Santos, 6-0 and 195, surrendered only one hit while finishing up. He walked one and fanned one.

The Bucks got all the offense they needed in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Jalen Smith and a solo home run to left field by Josh Kasevich.

Kasevich finished with two hits in five at-bats with two runs scored and two RBIs. Liam Critchett went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Cole Roberts, Brant Schaffitzel, Ryan Curran and Jordan Sagedahl singled for the Larks, who dipped to 7-7 in the second half and 25-24 overall. Waterloo stands 7-10 and 30-21.

The Larks, who lost their second straight game, close out a six-game home stand against the Bucks tonight and Tuesday. The first pitch in both contests is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

