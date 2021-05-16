area-briefs Mon, 5-17-21

AREA BRIEFS

BSC SECOND IN REGION 13 BASEBALL

Bismarck State College pushed Miles Community College to the limit before watching its pursuit of the Region 13 baseball championship come to a close.

The Mystics, needing two victories over the Montana school on Sunday, won the first championship game 11-6 in nine innings. With the regional title on the line, BSC fell 7-1 in the rematch at Rosemount, Minn.

BSC finishes the season with a 28-10 record.

Region 13 champion Miles City, ranked sixth in the nation, moves on to the North Plains playoff with Kirkwood Community College, which begins Friday. Kirkwood, the Region 11 champion, will play host to the playoff in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The North Plains champion moves on to the NJCAA Division II tournament.

Details of Sunday's games were unavailable.

