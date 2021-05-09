area-briefs, Mon, 5-10-21

Bismark State College advanced to the finals of the Mon-Dak Conference baseball tournament Sunday with a 16-12 victory over top-seeded Miles City Community College.

The win makes the second-seeded Mystics the lone unbeaten in the tournament at Williston.

Miles City, now 40-12, drops into the losers' bracket where it will likely play today against the winner of Sunday night's loser-out game between Lake Region State College and Dawson Community College.

The survivor of the losers' bracket will face BSC, 29-8, for the tournament championship, probably today.

Dawson downed Williston State College 5-2 in Sunday's first game.

BSC held the upper hand through most of Sunday's run-happy contest. The Mystics led 4-1 after scoring two runs each in the second and third innings. The Pioneers scored three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the contest 4-4. Bismarck countered with three runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the fifth and led the rest of the way.

Miles City cut the deficit to 12-11 with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but BSC took command with a four-run ninth inning. Miles City scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the ninth.

The top three finishers in the tournament move on to the NJCAA Region 13 tournament.

