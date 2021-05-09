area-briefs, Mon, 5-10-21

AREA BRIEFS
U-MARY FINISHES SIXTH
A game-ending home run by Quentin Evers gave the University of Mary a 6-3 victory over Northern State on Sunday and a three-game series sweep of the visiting Wolves.
With the sweep, the playoff-bound Marauders moved past Winona State into sixth place in the Northern Sun standings with an 18-14 conference mark.
U-Mary, 21-18 overall, will face third-place St. Cloud State, 20-12, in the first round of the NSIC playoffs. A best-of-three series is scheduled Thursday and Friday in St. Cloud.
Other first-round matchups have Sioux Falls (21-19) visiting No. 1 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-7), Winona State (22-19) playing at No. 2 Augustana (31-9) and Minnesota-Crookston (23-10) traveling to No. 4 Minot State (24-15.
Evers' game-winning round-tripper on Sunday was his second homer of the game. He drove in four runs. Spencer Gillund doubled and knocked in two runs for U-Mary.
The Marauders have now connected for 48 home runs this season, tying the school record.
Sunday's victory at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan, gives the Marauders a four-game winning streak heading into tournament play.
MYSTICS ADVANCE TO FINALS
Bismark State College advanced to the finals of the Mon-Dak Conference baseball tournament Sunday with a 16-12 victory over top-seeded Miles City Community College.
The win makes the second-seeded Mystics the lone unbeaten in the tournament at Williston.
Miles City, now 40-12, drops into the losers' bracket where it will likely play today against the winner of Sunday night's loser-out game between Lake Region State College and Dawson Community College.
The survivor of the losers' bracket will face BSC, 29-8, for the tournament championship, probably today.
Dawson downed Williston State College 5-2 in Sunday's first game.
BSC held the upper hand through most of Sunday's run-happy contest. The Mystics led 4-1 after scoring two runs each in the second and third innings. The Pioneers scored three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the contest 4-4. Bismarck countered with three runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the fifth and led the rest of the way.
Miles City cut the deficit to 12-11 with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but BSC took command with a four-run ninth inning. Miles City scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the ninth.
The top three finishers in the tournament move on to the NJCAA Region 13 tournament.