area-briefs, Mon, 4-5-21

AREA BRIEFS

HESTEKIN, DOMBROWSKI WIN AT VERMILLION

Taylor Hestekin and Courtney Dombrowski of the University of Mary posted wins in the Early Bird women's track meet hosted by the University of South Dakota at Vermillion on Saturday.

Dombrowski ran a 2:14.95 to finish atop a field of 29 runners in the 800-meter run. Hestekin completed the 1,500-meter run in 4:31.41 to win by .53 second. She finished sixth in the 800 with a clocking of 2:19.02.

U-Mary's D'Andra Morris logged her third provisional national qualifying effort of the spring, clearing 5-7 to place third in the high jump. Previously, she had surpassed provisional qualifying standards in the long jump and triple jump. She also finished fifth in the long jump on Saturday with a leap of 18-3 3/4.