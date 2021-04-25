area-briefs, Mon, 4-26-21

AREA BRIEFS
MARAUDERS OUTSCORE DULUTH
Ty Jones belted two home runs and drove in three runs to spark a 13-hit attack as the University of Mary trimmed Minnesota-Duluth 12-8 in NSIC baseball on Sunday.
With the win at Municipal Ballpark the Marauders took a three-game series from the Bulldogs two games to one.
The Marauders started fast on Sunday and held on. They opened a 9-3 lead with a three-run second inning and a six-run third.
From that point on, U-Mary used five pitchers to secure the win. Reliever Brandon Gill was credited with the victory.
Quentin Evers hit a home run and drove in two runs for U-Mary and Dakota Finley logged three hits and scored three runs.
With the win, the Marauders improved to 15-14. They return to action on Wednesday when they visit Bemidji State for a conference doubleheader.
AUGUSTANA WINS NSIC GOLF TITLE
Augustana University shot a 330 on Sunday to close out a three-day championship run in the Northern Sun women's golf tournament.
The Vikings totaled 955 in the 54-hole event at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minn.
Five strokes back was Sioux Falls University with a 960. Minnesota State-Mankato (983), Concordia-St. Paul (997) and Winona State (1,017) completed the top five.
MacKayla Olsen of Upper Iowa took medalist honors with a 234. One stroke back was Lexi Hanson of Sioux Falls, who carded a 235.
The University of Mary placed 10th with a score of 1,122.
Kaleigh Carmichael paced U-Mary scorers with a 258 for 31st place. Other Marauder players were Anna Graveline with a 280, Alli Hulst with a 289, Bernadette Barringer with a 302 and Cassandra Johnson with a 303.