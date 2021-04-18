area-briefs, Mon, 4-19-21

AREA BRIEFS
UND, NDSU PLAY AT HOME
North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota have earned a home-field advantage for the first round of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision football playoffs.
NDSU, the defending national champion, will play Eastern Washington at the Fargodome on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Due to a NCAA limit of 25 percent seating capacity, NDSU is unable to guarantee tickets to all season ticket holders. Requests for game tickets must be submitted to GoBison.com by 4 p.m. today.
UND's first-round opponent is Missouri State. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Alerus Center.
Season ticket holders have until noon on Tuesday to purchase tickets for the Alerus Center seats they hold.