area-briefs, Mon, 4-19-21

AREA BRIEFS

UND, NDSU PLAY AT HOME

North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota have earned a home-field advantage for the first round of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision football playoffs.

NDSU, the defending national champion, will play Eastern Washington at the Fargodome on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Due to a NCAA limit of 25 percent seating capacity, NDSU is unable to guarantee tickets to all season ticket holders. Requests for game tickets must be submitted to GoBison.com by 4 p.m. today.

UND's first-round opponent is Missouri State. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Alerus Center.

Season ticket holders have until noon on Tuesday to purchase tickets for the Alerus Center seats they hold.

