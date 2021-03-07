area-briefs, Mon, 3-8-21

 Skip to main content
AREA BRIEFS

H-S' OASE MISS BASKETBALL FINALIST

Samantha Oase of Hettinger-Scranton is among the four Miss Basketball finalists chosen by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Oase, a 6-foot-1 senior, averaged 20.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots per game. She had a shooting percentage of .569 from the floor.

The other three finalists are Mackenzie Hughes of Thompson, Alex Page of Grand Forks Red River and Ryleigh Wacha of Fargo Davies.

Hughes, a 5-5 senior, averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.7 steals. She was a .464 shooter.

Page, a 6-0 senior, averages 17.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Wacha, a 5-10 senior, has a 16.0 scoring average to go with 10.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Hettinger-Scranton placed eighth in the state Class B tournament. Red River and Davies are among the qualifiers for the state Class A tournament.

U-MARY EARNS 29TH HOCKEY WIN

The University of Mary hockey team downed host Lindenwood University 5-2 Sunday morning to finish the Lindenwood Showcase in Maryland Heights, Mo., with a 2-0-1 record.

Earlier, the Marauders defeated Lindenwood 4-3 in overtime and played to a 1-1 tie with Liberty University. U-Mary, Liberty and Lindenwood entered the event ranked 1-2-3, respectively, among the nation's ACHA Division II teams.

Lindenwood went 1-2 in the Showcase and Liberty finished 0-1-1.

U-Mary broke open Sunday's game with three unanswered goals late in the third period.

With the score knotted at 2-2, Andy Huber opened the third period with a close-in goal after a pass from Zach Garrett at 13:02. Tanner Eskro followed with a rebound goal at 17:08 and Seth Cushing sealed the win with his 29th goal at 17:44.

Kyler Moore and Marshall Tschida notched U-Mary's first two goals.

A 42-29 disparity in shots on net favored U-Mary.

The Marauders, now 29-2-5-1, plays host to Minot State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Minot is fourth in the ACHA Division I rankings.

