area-briefs, Mon, 3-1-21

<h1>AREA BRIEFS

U-MARY OUTSKATES JIMMIES

After a rough trip to Iowa that resulted in a loss and a tie, the University of Mary hockey team got back on track at Jamestown.

The Marauders thumped the University of Jamestown Division II team 9-2 Marshall Tschida, Andy Huber and Johnny Witzke scored two goals apiece as U-Mary hiked its season record to 27-2-4-1.

U-Mary broke a 1-0 game wide open with five second-period goals. Tschida scored twice in the second period, the first at the 3:37 mark, with Seth Cushing, Huber and Witzke also pitching in.

Special teams sparkled for the Marauders, who scored twice on the power play and twice while skating shorthanded.

U-Mary outshot the Jimmies 47-19 with Kyle Hayden picking up a 17-save victory.

The Marauders strike out on the road again Thursday, visiting Chesterfield, Mo., to take on Maryville University.

LEWIS WINS TWICE

Legacy High School graduate Brandon Lewis, competing for North Dakota State University, was a double winner in the Summit League indoor track and field championships at Brookings, S.D. He took first in the long jump with a leap of 24-2 1/4 and won the triple jump with an effort of 47-3 1/2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.