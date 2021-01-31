area-briefs, Mon, 2-1-21

 Skip to main content
AREA BRIEFS

BOBCATS WIN FIFTH STRAIGHT

 The Bismarck Bobcats found three different ways to score Sunday in a dominant 6-3 victory over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Marshall, Minn.

 Ryan Taylor scored a power-play goal, Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe tallied shorthanded and Henkemeyer-Howe, Jon Bell and Chase Beacom scored even-strength markers.

  Ian Shane stopped 32 of 35 shots to claim the victory in the Bobcat net.

  With its fifth straight victory, Bismarck upped is record to 13-10-3 for 29 points and second place in the NAHL's Central Division. Fairbanks, a member of the Midwest Division, slid to 6-10-0 for 12 points. The Ice Dogs have lost four straight, two of them to Bismarck.

 The Bobcats return to action Friday to meet the St. Cloud Norsemen on the road.

 

