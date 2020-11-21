area-briefs Mon, 11-23-20

AREA BRIEFS
NINE-MAN ALL-STATE
Now comes the icing on the cake for the Linton-HMB football team.
The Lions, state nine-man champions had four players named to the coaches' all-state team, including two first-team selections, one of whom was senior athlete of the year Lucas Schumacher.
Schumacher was a first-team selection at quarterback, joining senior running back Trey Jacob. Senior Nathan Schatz and junior Dean Vetter represented the Lions on the second team.
Nine-man runner-up Cavalier garnered five all-state berths. Senior quarterback Brannin Cleem and senior linemen Daniel Hinkle and Andre LeTexier earned first-team status. Sophomores Jacob Steele and Landon Carter were second-team selections for the Tornadoes.
Other first-team honorees included senior defensive linemen Blake VanHorn of Beach and Jon Bogert of Grant County-Flasher, senior running back Payton Cauthon and senior defensive back Jonah Harter of Kidder County, senior running back Brett Wendel and sophomore tight end Colton Ness of LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.
The team is selected by football members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.
HEGERLE, HANSON ATHLETES OF YEAR
Grace Hegerle of Jamestown and Sadie Hansen of Oakes have been named volleyball senior athletes of the year by the state coaches' association.
Hegerle, a 5-10 hitter, was named to the Class A all-state volleyball team as a junior.
Hansen, a 5-9 setter and hitter was a Class B all-state player last year.
Coach of the year awards went to Jamie Zastoupil of Century in Class A and Jamie Richter of Linton-HMB in Class B.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!