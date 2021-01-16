area-briefs, Mon, 1-18-21

AREA BRIEFS
DENVER OUtSKATES UND 4-1
The University of Denver opened a 4-0 lead and defeated the visiting University of North Dakota 4-1 in NCHC hockey Sunday night.
Denver took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Ryan Barrow and Reid Irwin. Jake Durfinger and Justin Lee made it 4-0 in the second period.
UND finally registered on the scoreboard at 18:49 of the third period as Tyler Kleven spoiled the shutout bid by Denver goalie Magnus Chrona.
Chrona made 28 saves for the winning Pioneers, now 5-7-1. UND stands 9-3-1.
U-MARY WOMEN WIN 11 IN OPENER
Taylor Hestekin (1,000-meter run), Bonet Henderson (60) and Lacey Feist (3,000) set University of Mary Fieldhouse records in the team's season opener on Saturday.
Hestekein's 2:58.90 won the 1,000 by eight seconds. Henderson clocked a 7.73 in the 60. Feist's record time was 10:34.67.
The Marauders won 11 events total in the meet.
Ava Grimm (200, 26.50), Elizabeth Acheson (400, 56.68), Courtney Dembrowski (600, 1:41.29) and Tereza Bolibruch (60 hurdles, 8.96) led a dominant Marauders' effort on the track.
Grimm, Acheson, Dembrowski and Rachael Neu also teamed for a winning time of 4:04.29 in the 4x400 relay.
The Marauders swept the jumping events.
Three-time All-American D'Andra Morris won the triple jump, while Shantelle Rule won the high jump and Arianna Passeri took the long jump. Callie Modglin was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
Jesse Kaas set a fieldhouse record in the mile with a time of 4:24.31, winning by 24 seconds to top the U-Mary men's team in the meet.
The Marauders' other win came from Dillon Kovash in the pole vault.
Logan Myers (200), Isaac Huntington (400) and Astley Davis (triple jump) earned runner-up performances.
The Marauders host another meet on Saturday, Jan. 23.
MURILLO SWIMS TO FOUR WINS
Victoria Murillo won four individual event for the University of Mary as the Marauders split a pair of duals on Saturday at Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Marauders defeated Augustana 88-79 and fell to the University of Sioux Falls 86-61 in a swimming and diving event that featured four teams. In other duals, Augustana downed Northern State University 114-53 and Sioux Falls trimmed Northern State 128-39.
In the first quad Murillo won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.51 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:24.81. Abbey Zajdzinski won the 100 butterfly in 58.64, and the U-Mary 200-freestyle relay team of Madi Yonke, Zajdzinski, Andrea Lee and Breena DeLegge claimed first with a 1:40.55 clocking.
Murillo placed first in the 1,000 freestyle in 10:32.37 and won the 100 freestyle in 53.46 in the second quad. Other U-Mary second quad winners were Rylie Webb and Zajdzinski. Webb won the 100 medley in 1:01.51 and Zajdzinski was clocked in 2:11.63 while winning the 200 butterfly.