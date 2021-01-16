area-briefs, Mon, 1-18-21

Grimm, Acheson, Dembrowski and Rachael Neu also teamed for a winning time of 4:04.29 in the 4x400 relay.

The Marauders swept the jumping events.

Three-time All-American D'Andra Morris won the triple jump, while Shantelle Rule won the high jump and Arianna Passeri took the long jump. Callie Modglin was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.

Jesse Kaas set a fieldhouse record in the mile with a time of 4:24.31, winning by 24 seconds to top the U-Mary men's team in the meet.

The Marauders' other win came from Dillon Kovash in the pole vault.

Logan Myers (200), Isaac Huntington (400) and Astley Davis (triple jump) earned runner-up performances.

The Marauders host another meet on Saturday, Jan. 23.

MURILLO SWIMS TO FOUR WINS

Victoria Murillo won four individual event for the University of Mary as the Marauders split a pair of duals on Saturday at Sioux Falls, S.D.