DEW SIGNS WITH OTTAWA

Bismarck State outfielder Jace Dew has signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas.

The Fargo native will be a super sophomore this season by virtue of taking advantage of his COVID year.

In his first two seasons with the Mystics, Dew has hit .400 with a .529 on-base percentage and a .511 slugging percentage. He has banged out 108 hits, scored 119 runs and stolen 18 bases.

He will continue to study engineering at Ottawa.

Dew and the Mystics were 37-8 last season, and open this year's campaign March 12 with five games in Arizona.

MARAUDERS NATIONAL SCHEDULE KNOWN

With just two games left in their regular season, the University of Mary now knows their schedule for the Pool Play round at nationals.

The Pool C top-seeded Marauders start their run for a three-peat against Northeast No. 4 Bentley University Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m.

They follow that with a late-night affair against the University of Kentucky, the Southeast Region's No. 3 seed, the next day, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m.

Finally, the third pool play game is against the Central Region's No. 2 St. Thomas on Sunday, March 19 at 5:15 p.m.

If Mary advances into the semifinals and beyond, the semifinal game is scheduled for Monday, March 20 at 5 p.m. against the Pool B semifinalist, and the championship is on Tuesday, March 21 at 4 p.m.