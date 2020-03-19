area-briefs Fri, 3-20-20

MR. BASKETBALL FIELD REDUCED TO SEVEN
Three West Region players and a Shiloh Christian School athlete are among the finalists for the annual Mr. Basketball award.
Elijah Klein of Mandan, Jaxon Gunville of Minot, Boden Skunberg of Jamestown and Jaden Mitzel of Shiloh Christian are among the finalists. Other finalists are Carson Henningsgard of Hillsboro-Central Valley, Cole Myers of Richland and Grant Nelson of Devils Lake.
All seven finalists averaged 19 points or more as seniors.
Klein, 6-foot-8, averaged 19.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks for Mandan, a state qualifier.
Gunville, 6-4, averaged 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for Minot.
Skunberg, 6-5, scored at a 28.4 pace and averaged 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for defending state champion Jamestown, a state tournament qualifier.
Mitzel, 6-2, sustained averages of 25 points and 10 rebounds for Shiloh, a state tournament qualifier.
Henningsgard, 6-2, had a 22.2 scoring average for Hillsboro-CV, to go with 4.5 rebounds, 6-5 assists and 3.0 steals per game. HCV was a state tournament qualifier.
Myers, 6-3, averaged 23 points and 8 rebounds while helping Richland to a regional championship.
Nelson, 6-9, forged a scoring average of 24.6 and averaged 18.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.7 blocks per game for Devils Lake, a sate tournament qualifier.
The award is sponsored by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. This season's winner will be announced March 27.
UND'S SMITH SIGNS WITH PREDATORS
University of North Dakota senior Cole Smith has signed a contract with the NHL's Nashville Predators.
The Brainerd, Minn., native inked a one-year, two-way NHL free agent deal on Thursday.
Smith, an alternate captain on North Daktoa's No. 1-ranked squad, scored a career-high 11 goals and finished his collegiate career with 24. He finished with a positive plus-minus each of his past three seasons and is a finalist for the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year award.
He had a pair of two-goal games this season, in wins over Canisius and Denver. IN 137 collegiate games, Smith notched 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) and had a plus-21 rating.
He joins former UND standout Rocco Grimaldi in the Predators system. Grinmaldi had career-highs of 10 goals and 31 points in 66 games for the Predators this season.
Nashville also owns the NHL rights to UND's Grant Mismash, a junior this season, an d a second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.