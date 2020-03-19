area-briefs Fri, 3-20-20

Nelson, 6-9, forged a scoring average of 24.6 and averaged 18.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.7 blocks per game for Devils Lake, a sate tournament qualifier.

The award is sponsored by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. This season's winner will be announced March 27.

UND'S SMITH SIGNS WITH PREDATORS

University of North Dakota senior Cole Smith has signed a contract with the NHL's Nashville Predators.

The Brainerd, Minn., native inked a one-year, two-way NHL free agent deal on Thursday.

Smith, an alternate captain on North Daktoa's No. 1-ranked squad, scored a career-high 11 goals and finished his collegiate career with 24. He finished with a positive plus-minus each of his past three seasons and is a finalist for the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year award.

He had a pair of two-goal games this season, in wins over Canisius and Denver. IN 137 collegiate games, Smith notched 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) and had a plus-21 rating.

He joins former UND standout Rocco Grimaldi in the Predators system. Grinmaldi had career-highs of 10 goals and 31 points in 66 games for the Predators this season.

Nashville also owns the NHL rights to UND's Grant Mismash, a junior this season, an d a second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

