area-briefs Fri 6-5-20

AREA BRIEFS
BORDER BATTLE RESCHEDULED
The Border Battle baseball tournament scheduled today has been reconfigured.
Originally scheduled as four games involving the Bismarck Governors; Mandan Chiefs; Aberdeen, S.D. Smitty's and Miles City, Mont., the event has been shaved to two contests.
Bismarck will meet Aberdeen at 2 p.m. and Mandan will take the field against Smitty's upon completion of the 2 p.m. game. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
Miles City had to drop out of the event due to transportation problems.
FARGO NORTH-SOUTH GIRLS HOCKEY COACH RESIGNS
Chad Christensen has resigned his position as Fargo North-South head girls hockey coach.
His resignation was announced Thursday in a prepared news release.
Christensen was the team's head coach for two seasons, forging a 41-6-3 record with runner-up and fifth-place state tournament finishes. Prior to becoming head coach he had served as a North-South assistant for five seasons.
He is a science teacher at Fargo North, where he is the head girls golf coach.
FIFTY-ONE BSC, UNITED TRIBES ATHLETES EARN ACADEMIC HONORS
Forty Bismarck State College athletes have earned recognition as members of the 2019-2020 All-Mon-Dak Conference academic team.
United Tribes placed 11 athletes on the team. The 16 conference schools qualified 342 athletes for membership on the team.
A minimum 3.0 grade-point average is required for all-conference recognition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!