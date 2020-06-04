area-briefs Fri 6-5-20

AREA BRIEFS

BORDER BATTLE RESCHEDULED

The Border Battle baseball tournament scheduled today has been reconfigured.

Originally scheduled as four games involving the Bismarck Governors; Mandan Chiefs; Aberdeen, S.D. Smitty's and Miles City, Mont., the event has been shaved to two contests.

Bismarck will meet Aberdeen at 2 p.m. and Mandan will take the field against Smitty's upon completion of the 2 p.m. game. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Miles City had to drop out of the event due to transportation problems.

FARGO NORTH-SOUTH GIRLS HOCKEY COACH RESIGNS

Chad Christensen has resigned his position as Fargo North-South head girls hockey coach.

His resignation was announced Thursday in a prepared news release.

Christensen was the team's head coach for two seasons, forging a 41-6-3 record with runner-up and fifth-place state tournament finishes. Prior to becoming head coach he had served as a North-South assistant for five seasons.

He is a science teacher at Fargo North, where he is the head girls golf coach.