area-briefs Fri 6-5-20

AREA BRIEFS

BORDER BATTLE RESCHEDULED

The Border Battle baseball tournament scheduled today has been reconfigured.

Originally scheduled as four games involving the Bismarck Governors; Mandan Chiefs; Aberdeen, S.D. Smitty's and Miles City, Mont., the event has been shaved to two contests.

Bismarck will meet Aberdeen at 2 p.m. and Mandan will take the field against Smitty's upon completion of the 2 p.m. game. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Miles City had to drop out of the event due to transportation problems.

FARGO NORTH-SOUTH GIRLS HOCKEY COACH RESIGNS

Chad Christensen has resigned his position as Fargo North-South head girls hockey coach.

His resignation was announced Thursday in a prepared news release.

Christensen was the team's head coach for two seasons, forging a 41-6-3 record with runner-up and fifth-place state tournament finishes. Prior to becoming head coach he had served as a North-South assistant for five seasons.

He is a science teacher at Fargo North, where he is the head girls golf coach.

FIFTY-ONE BSC, UNITED TRIBES ATHLETES EARN ACADEMIC HONORS

Forty Bismarck State College athletes have earned recognition as members of the 2019-2020 All-Mon-Dak Conference academic team.

United Tribes placed 11 athletes on the team. The 16 conference schools qualified 342 athletes for membership on the team.

A minimum 3.0 grade-point average is required for all-conference recognition.

ALL-MON-DAK ACADEMIC TEAM

Bismarck State College

Eva Abfalter, Sydney Andersen, Blake Anderson, Megan Anderson, Hart Andes, Cobe Begger, Ryan Bourassa, Jacob Faircloth, Devon Farrell, Emma Fricke.

Breanna Friedt, Alie Glasser, Jared Gudereit, Karsyn Hager, Brenna Hoger, Tanner Huber, Atley Ingebrigtson, McKenzie Johnson, Brayden Koenig, Brandt Kolpack.

Lauren Koski, Mason Kurtz, Andrew Lalum, Hope Lindgren, Reece Lysack, Emma Marion, Kyler McGillis, Easton Miller, Madysen Mosolf, Trae Murray.

Rebecca Nitsch, Courtney Olson, Bailee Otterness, Dawson Penticoff, Ashlyn Privratsky, Trey Rogers, Connor Seefeld, Amber Stevahn, Thomas Wellen, Macauley Young.

United Tribes

Herbison Augustin, Kaszady Bearstail, Amryn Brown, Tamara Fox, Nikali Jiles, Marc-Joubert Malsonnet, Gillian Medicine Cloud, William Mesteth, Jayden Sheridan, La Tosha Thunder Hawk, Jasmyne Two Moons.

