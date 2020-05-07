area-briefs Fri, 5--8-20

AREA BRIEFS

HENNINGSGARD NAMED POWERADE WINNER

Carson Henninsgard of Hillsboro-Central Valley has been voted the winner of the state Class B boys basketball Powerade senior athlete of the year by the state's Class B coaches.

For the second straight season, Carson Henningsgard has earned a spot on the first team of the North Dakota Class B all-state boys basketball team.

Henningsgard, a 6-foot-2, three-time all-state player, averaged 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3 steals per game as a senior. He led Hillsboro-Central Valley to a state tournament berth for the third time in four years.

He has signed a letter of intent to attend Lake Region State College in Devils Lake.

Other finalists in the selection process were Cole Myers of Richland, Seth Nelson of Carrington, Bo Belquist of New Rockford-Sheyenne, Jaden Mitzel of Shiloh Christian, Jaden Hamilton of Rugby, Gage Swanson of Beach and Rhett Hanson of Stanley.

