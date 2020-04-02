area-briefs Fri, 4-3-20

KAWAGUCHI IN HOBEY BAKER FINALS

University of North Dakota junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi has advanced to the final three in the selection process for the Hobey Baker Award.

The other two finalists are junior defenseman Scott Perunovich of Minnesota-Duluth and junior goalie Jeremy Swayman of the University of Maine.

Baker has already been named the national player of the year by USCHO.com and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference forward of the year. His 15 goals and 30 points helped UND to a 26-5-4 record. He ranked second in NCAA Division I with 45 points.

Kawaguchi is UND's 25th Hobey Baker Award finalist.

The Hobey Baker Award is college hockey's equivalent of football's Heisman Trophy. The winner will be named April 11.

BISON TOP SUMMIT LEAGUE DRAW FOR BASKETBALL

For the third time in the last four seasons, the North Dakota State University men's basketball program has topped the Summit League in home game attendance.

The Bison led the league in per-game average for league games, 3,134, and all games, 2,676, during the 2019-20 season.

NDSU has ranked in the top half of all NCAA Division I basketball schools in men's basketball attendance 11 times in the last 12 years.

