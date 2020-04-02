area-briefs Fri, 4-3-20

AREA BRIEFS
TRENTON'S HOVE BOUND FOR BSC
Kaity Hove, a three-time all-state player and Miss Basketball finalist, has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Bismarck State College.
Hove, a 5-foot-7 point guard, helped Trenton to a 26-1 season and a third-place finish in the state Class B girls basketball tournament. She averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. She scored 1,715 points during her high school career.
As a senior, Hove was named a first-team all-state player after earning second-team recognition previously. She was placed on the All-Region 8 team four times. Also, she was named the regional senior girls basketball player of the year.
MANDAN's MOORE SIGNS WITH BOTTINEAU
Maria Moore of Mandan has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Dakota College at Bottineau.
Moore, a 5-10 guard, averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Braves as a senior. She added 34 steals and 10 blocked shots as Mandan advanced to the state Class A tournament and finished with a 17-9 record.
"She has played at a high level of high school basketball, which should help her take the next step. ... We feel she is a two-way player who will contribute greatly at both ends of the court," Ladyjacks coach Wayne Johnson said.
KAWAGUCHI IN HOBEY BAKER FINALS
University of North Dakota junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi has advanced to the final three in the selection process for the Hobey Baker Award.
The other two finalists are junior defenseman Scott Perunovich of Minnesota-Duluth and junior goalie Jeremy Swayman of the University of Maine.
Baker has already been named the national player of the year by USCHO.com and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference forward of the year. His 15 goals and 30 points helped UND to a 26-5-4 record. He ranked second in NCAA Division I with 45 points.
Kawaguchi is UND's 25th Hobey Baker Award finalist.
The Hobey Baker Award is college hockey's equivalent of football's Heisman Trophy. The winner will be named April 11.
BISON TOP SUMMIT LEAGUE DRAW FOR BASKETBALL
For the third time in the last four seasons, the North Dakota State University men's basketball program has topped the Summit League in home game attendance.
The Bison led the league in per-game average for league games, 3,134, and all games, 2,676, during the 2019-20 season.
NDSU has ranked in the top half of all NCAA Division I basketball schools in men's basketball attendance 11 times in the last 12 years.
