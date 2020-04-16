area-briefs, Fri 4-17-20

AREA BRIEFS

HALL OF FAME TO INDUCT AGNEW

Melissa Agnew, who ran for the University of Mary for two school years ending in 2013, will be inducted into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II hall of fame as a member of the Class of 2020.

Agnew was exceptional on the national stage. She was a nine-time NCAA Division II track and field All-American and a three-time national champion. In cross country, she took individual honors in the 2012 conference meet.

She won the indoor mile and the outdoor 1,500 meters and was part of U-Mary's winning distance medley relay team in Division II national competition in 2013.

"I will always treasure my time spent running collegiate cross country and track for the University of Mary. In those four years I made life-long friends, traveled the country, got a great education and helped build a tradition of success," Agnew was quoted as saying in a prepared release.

U-Mary track and cross country coach Dennis Newell lauded Agnew as an athlete, and as a person.