area-briefs, Fri 4-17-20

AREA BRIEFS
HALL OF FAME TO INDUCT AGNEW
Melissa Agnew, who ran for the University of Mary for two school years ending in 2013, will be inducted into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II hall of fame as a member of the Class of 2020.
Agnew was exceptional on the national stage. She was a nine-time NCAA Division II track and field All-American and a three-time national champion. In cross country, she took individual honors in the 2012 conference meet.
She won the indoor mile and the outdoor 1,500 meters and was part of U-Mary's winning distance medley relay team in Division II national competition in 2013.
"I will always treasure my time spent running collegiate cross country and track for the University of Mary. In those four years I made life-long friends, traveled the country, got a great education and helped build a tradition of success," Agnew was quoted as saying in a prepared release.
U-Mary track and cross country coach Dennis Newell lauded Agnew as an athlete, and as a person.
"Melissa is the definition of what the University of Mary athletic program represents: The pursuit of excellence with virtue. The success Melissa had on and off the course and track was a direct result of her accountability, her drive, here work ethic, her passion and her ability to elevate those around her on a daily basis," Newell was quoted as saying. "Furthermore, Melissa always achieved tasks with virtue."
The USTFCCCA is the United States Track and field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
BSC RECRUITS SLUGGING INFIELDER
Tory Nelson, an infielder from Medicine Hat, Alberta, has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Bismarck State College.
Nelson hit .405 as a junior in high school with eight doubles and three triples. He has an on-base percentage of .522. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, that was his final season of scholastic competition.
As a sophomore, Nelson hit .450 with 11 doubles, three triples and a .541 on-base percentage.
"Hitting .400 at any level is very difficult, but to do it for back-to-back seasons is really saying something about his ability and consistency," BSC baseball coach Michael Keeran was quoted as saying in a prepared release. "He was captain of his high school volleyball team, too, so we know he has great leadership, as well.'
