area-briefs Fri, 3-19-21

AREA BRIEFS
WHEELING TO COACH CHS SWIMMERS
After three years as an assistant coach for the Century girls swimming and diving team, Spencer Wheeling will take over the reins.
Wheeling succeeds Kathy Aspaas, who has led the Patriots to six straight state championships.
Wheeling, a hydrogeologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, has a background steeped in swimming as an athlete and coach.
As a swimmer at Minot High School, he swam on three state championship teams, was an individual champion and team captain. He was voted the team's outstanding senior athlete.
He is a graduate of Minot State University with a doctorate in geology from the University of North Dakota.
He has been coaching since his graduation from Minot High School in 2009, including four years as a Magicians assistant coach and four years as head coach of the Minot Swim Club. For two years he was was a Dakota Masters swim coach prior to joining the CHS girls program as an assistant coach.
BISMARCK GOLF COURSES OPENING TODAY
Bismarck's three public golf courses, Riverwood, Tom O'Leary and Pebble Creek will open for play at 1 a.m. today.
Tom O'Leary and Pebble Creek are open for walking only. Riverwood will be open to cart path only until further notice.
Golfers may make tee time reservations at www.bisparks.org or by calling ahead. Phone numbers are 223-3600 for Pebble Creek, 222-6531 for Tom O'Leary and 222-6462 for Riverwood.
Iniitally, he courses will be open until 5:45 p.m. daily, but the hours may change, based on weather conditions.
MARAUDERS MAINTAIN HOLD ON NO. 1 RANKING
The University of Mary is No. 1 in the ACHA Division II hockey rankings for the fourth straight poll.
U-Mary's 29-3-6-1 record includes just one loss to a Division II opponent. The rest of the top five consists of Lindenwood (Mo.), Liberty (Va.), Iowa State and Dakota College at Bottineau.
The Marauders have five regular-season games remaining, including a home-and-home series with the University of Jamestown this week. U-Mary goes on the road Friday and returns home to play the Jimmies at 7 p.m. Saturday.
A final Division II poll is scheduled at the end of this month. The final rankings will be used to determine the qualifiers for the national tournament, scheduled April 15-20 in Bismarck-Mandan.