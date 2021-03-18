area-briefs Fri, 3-19-21

AREA BRIEFS

WHEELING TO COACH CHS SWIMMERS

After three years as an assistant coach for the Century girls swimming and diving team, Spencer Wheeling will take over the reins.

Wheeling succeeds Kathy Aspaas, who has led the Patriots to six straight state championships.

Wheeling, a hydrogeologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, has a background steeped in swimming as an athlete and coach.

As a swimmer at Minot High School, he swam on three state championship teams, was an individual champion and team captain. He was voted the team's outstanding senior athlete.

He is a graduate of Minot State University with a doctorate in geology from the University of North Dakota.

He has been coaching since his graduation from Minot High School in 2009, including four years as a Magicians assistant coach and four years as head coach of the Minot Swim Club. For two years he was was a Dakota Masters swim coach prior to joining the CHS girls program as an assistant coach.

BISMARCK GOLF COURSES OPENING TODAY

Bismarck's three public golf courses, Riverwood, Tom O'Leary and Pebble Creek will open for play at 1 a.m. today.